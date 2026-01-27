TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - After an extraordinary career spanning 40 years at Fidelity, portfolio manager Will Danoff will be retiring from day-to-day portfolio management responsibilities at the end of 2026.

Following Will's retirement, he will remain at the firm in an advisory capacity, ensuring his investment knowledge and principles continue to make an impact on the organization and benefit investors.

"On behalf of everyone at Fidelity Investments Canada, I would like to thank Will for his outstanding service to Canadian investors. Through his commitment and brilliant portfolio management, Will has built better financial futures for countless investors and for that we are very grateful," said Rob Strickland, Head of Fidelity Canada. "With a strong team of Fidelity portfolio managers and a transition plan in place, investors can expect continuity in the investment strategies that Will co-manages, leveraging the full strength and global scale of Fidelity."

Will currently co-manages several Fidelity Funds for Canadian investors through a team-based investment approach. This team of portfolio managers has worked in partnership with Will for many years, bringing their deep investment knowledge and portfolio management expertise. Following Will's retirement, they will continue to manage the Funds, with no changes expected to the investment objectives or strategies. Will has full confidence in the portfolio management team's capabilities and the global research resources that will continue to support the strategies.

Fidelity Funds co-managed by Will Danoff in Canada:

Funds Portfolio Managers Fidelity Insights Class® Fidelity Insights Currency Neutral Class™ Fidelity Insights Systematic Currency Hedged Fund™ Fidelity Insights Currency Neutral Multi-Asset Base Fund™ Fidelity Insights Investment Trust™ (collectively, "Fidelity Insights Strategy") Will Danoff Nidhi Gupta Matt Drukker Fidelity Global Growth and Value Class Fidelity Global Growth and Value Currency Neutral Class Fidelity Global Growth and Value Investment Trust (collectively, "Fidelity Global Growth and Value Strategy") Will Danoff Nidhi Gupta Matt Drukker Sam Chamovitz Morgen Peck

Will Danoff co-manages Fidelity Insights Strategy alongside Nidhi Gupta and Matt Drukker. Having worked closely alongside Will, they have been directly mentored in his investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and best practices throughout a wide range of market environments. The team structure and dedicated resources that have been built in place for these funds will help ensure a seamless transition and provide continuity for investors in Canada.

Will, Nidhi, and Matt also co-manage approximately half of the assets in Fidelity Global Growth and Value Strategy using the same investment approach and strategies employed in Fidelity Insights Strategy.

About Fidelity portfolio managers Nidhi Gupta and Matt Drukker

Nidhi Gupta has worked with Will since she joined Fidelity Investments in 2008. She currently co-manages Fidelity Insights Strategy, Fidelity Global Growth and Value Strategy, Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund*, Fidelity VIP Contrafund*, and Fidelity Series Opportunistic Insights Fund*, alongside Will. Previously, she covered large cap internet stocks and was the global technology sector leader responsible for Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio*, Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund*, Fidelity VIP Technology Portfolio* and Fidelity Select Communication Services Portfolio*. Nidhi brings 24 years of industry experience.

Matt Drukker joined Fidelity in 2008 and currently co-manages Fidelity Insights Strategy, Fidelity Global Growth and Value Strategy, Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund*, Fidelity VIP Contrafund*, and Fidelity Series Opportunistic Insights Fund*, alongside Will. Matt brings 27 years of industry experience and began his Fidelity career as an equity research intern before becoming an equity analyst covering parts of the technology and consumer discretionary sectors and then covering all major industries in the communication services sector.

*Available to U.S. investors only.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $348 billion (as at December 31, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]