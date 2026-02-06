Funds recognized for delivering strong risk-adjusted returns relative to peers in 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") is proud to announce that 37 Fidelity funds received 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards. This represents Fidelity's most wins in an individual year since the awards were established in 2012.

The awards recognize Canadian investment funds for delivering strong risk-adjusted returns relative to peers and achieving consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the year.

With 18 Fidelity ETFs and ETF funds recognized, this is the highest award total for Fidelity ETFs and ETF funds since the awards' inception. This is a testament to Fidelity's strong and diverse ETF lineup, which has now accumulated $28.1 billion in assets (as at February 3, 2026). The suite includes Fidelity All-in-One ETFs and ETF funds, which won eight FundGrade A+® awards this year and continue to grow in popularity among investors and advisors.

"Fidelity is incredibly proud to receive these awards from Fundata. Our awards cover a wide range of funds, vehicles, and asset classes, clearly demonstrating the choice and value Fidelity brings to the Canadian marketplace," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity. "I'd like to congratulate the portfolio managers, research teams, and many other teams across the firm who have helped to deliver these achievements, and thank Canadians for continuing to put their trust in us to help them reach their financial goals."

Award-winning Fidelity funds

Fund Portfolio

Manager CIFSC

Category FundGrade

Start Date FundGrade

Calculation Date Fidelity Global Innovators® Class Mark Schmehl Global Equity 12/31/2017 12/31/2025 Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund Mark Schmehl Canadian Focused Equity 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund Dan Dupont Canadian Focused Equity 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Concentrated Value Private Pool Dan Dupont Canadian Focused Equity 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity North American Equity Class Darren Lekkerkerker North American Equity 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund Connor Gordon, Chris Maludzinski Global Small/Mid Cap Equity 12/31/2022 12/31/2025 Fidelity Insights Class® Will Danoff, Matthew Drukker, Nidhi Gupta U.S. Equity 12/31/2017 12/31/2025 Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio David Wolf, David Tulk Global Neutral Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio David Wolf, David Tulk Global Equity Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Global Income Portfolio David Wolf, David Tulk Global Fixed Income Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Balanced Portfolio David Wolf, David Tulk Global Neutral Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Growth Portfolio David Wolf, David Tulk Global Equity Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Income Portfolio David Wolf, David Tulk Global Fixed Income Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity American Balanced Fund David Wolf, David Tulk Global Equity Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity U.S. Growth and Income Private Pool David Wolf, David Tulk Global Neutral Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Balanced Income Private Pool Trust David Wolf, David Tulk Canadian Fixed Income Balanced 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Balanced Private Pool Trust David Wolf, David Tulk Global Neutral Balanced 12/31/2021 12/31/2025 Fidelity ClearPath® 2065 Portfolio Andrew Dierdorf, Brett Sumsion, Bruno Crocco 2045+ Target Date Portfolio 12/31/2023 12/31/2025 Fidelity American High Yield Fund Harley Lank High Yield Fixed Income 12/31/2015 12/31/2025 Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF Mark Lande, Brandon Bettencourt, Van Eswara Canadian Fixed Income 12/31/2019 12/31/2025 Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Sri Tella, Lee Ormiston Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 12/31/2019 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Balanced ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Neutral Balanced 12/31/2021 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Balanced ETF Fund Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Neutral Balanced 12/31/2021 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Growth ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Equity Balanced 12/31/2021 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Growth ETF Fund Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Equity Balanced 12/31/2021 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Conservative ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Fixed Income Balanced 12/31/2022 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Conservative ETF Fund Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Fixed Income Balanced 12/31/2022 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Equity ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Equity 12/31/2022 12/31/2025 Fidelity All‑in‑One Equity ETF Fund Geode Capital Management, LLC Global Equity 12/31/2022 12/31/2025 Fidelity International Momentum ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC International Equity 12/31/2020 12/31/2025 Fidelity International Value ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC International Equity 12/31/2020 12/31/2025 Fidelity U.S. Value ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC U.S. Equity 12/31/2020 12/31/2025 Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC U.S. Equity 12/31/2020 12/31/2025 Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 12/31/2018 12/31/2025 Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF Geode Capital Management, LLC Canadian Equity 12/31/2020 12/31/2025 Fidelity Sustainable World ETF Anna Lester, George Liu, Shashi Naik Global Equity 12/31/2019 12/31/2025 Fidelity Sustainable World ETF Fund Anna Lester, George Liu, Shashi Naik Global Equity 12/31/2019 12/31/2025

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC



At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions, and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $360 billion (as at February 3, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns for the period indicated, including changes in unit value and reinvestment distributions, and do not take into account any charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx

Fidelity Global Innovators® Class was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 314 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 19.99% (1 year), 40.32% (3 years), 14.61% (5 years) and 22.11% (since inception November 1, 2017).

Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 71 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 27.64% (1 year), 29.90% (3 years), 13.73% (5 years), 15.53% (10 years) and 12.48% (since inception July 12, 1994).

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 71 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 16.91% (1 year), 11.91% (3 years), 14.05% (5 years), 9.84% (10 years) and 9.70% (since inception February 1, 1988).

Fidelity Concentrated Value Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 71 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 15.85%(1 year), 11.65% (3 years), 13.94 (5 years), 9.88% (10 years) and 10.87% (since inception May 9, 2012).

Fidelity North American Equity Class was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the North American Equity category out of a total of 34 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 17.04% (1 year), 23.99% (3 years), 14.90% (5 years), 12.97% (10 years) and 13.07% (since inception October 28, 2015).

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Small/Mid Cap Equity category out of a total of 44 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 4.62% (1 year), 17.98% (3 years) and 19.29% (since inception September 28, 2022).

Fidelity Insights Class® was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 256 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 15.37% (1 year), 28.73% (3 years), 14.85% (5 years) and 16.38% (since inception January 26, 2017).

Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 12.61% (1 year), 13.91% (3 years), 7.04% (5 years), 6.63% (10 years) and 5.59% (since inception April 18, 2007).

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 190 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 16.62% (1 year), 18.56% (3 years), 10.14% (5 years), 9.32% (10 years) and 7.23% (since inception April 18, 2007).

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 136 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 9.52% (1 year), 10.05% (3 years), 4.84% (5 years), 4.56% (10 years) and 4.65% (since inception April 18, 2007).

Fidelity Balanced Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 13.53% (1 year), 13.30% (3 years), 7.24% (5 years), 6.70% (10 years) and 5.64% (since inception April 18, 2007).

Fidelity Growth Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 190 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 17.70% (1 year), 17.48% (3 years), 10.37% (5 years), 9.36% (10 years) and 7.18% (since inception April 18, 2007).

Fidelity Income Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 136 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 10.15% (1 year), 9.56% (3 years), 4.71% (5 years), 4.52% (10 years) and 4.53% (since inception April 18, 2007).

Fidelity American Balanced Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 190 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 10.32% (1 year), 14.62% (3 years), 9.30% (5 years), 7.44% (10 years) and 8.25% (since inception May 6, 2015).

Fidelity U.S. Growth and Income Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 8.30% (1 year), 14.34 (3 years), 8.33% (5 years), 7.65% (10 years) and 9.25% (since inception October 16, 2013).

Fidelity Balanced Income Private Pool Trust was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 69 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 9.33% (1 year), 9.50% (3 years) and 5.09% (since inception May 18, 2021).

Fidelity Balanced Private Pool Trust was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 13.20% (1 year), 12.48% (3 years) and 7.18% (since inception May 18, 2021).

Fidelity ClearPath® 2065 Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the 2045+ Target Date Portfolio category out of a total of 10 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 22.36% (1 year) and 16.65% (since inception January 25, 2023).

Fidelity American High Yield Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the High Yield Fixed Income category out of a total of 50 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 4.12% (1 year), 9.83% (3 years), 6.57% (5 years), 5.36% (10 years) and 5.72% (since inception February 7, 1994).

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of a total of 110 funds. Series B performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 2.62% (1 year), 4.95% (3 years), -0.19% (5 years) and 1.07% (since inception September 20, 2019).

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category out of a total of 82 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 4.46% (1 year), 6.13% (3 years), 2.62% (5 years) and 3.19% (since inception September 20, 2019).

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 13.04% (1 year), 15.48% (3 years) and 9.26% (since inception January 21, 2021).

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 226 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 11.48% (1 year), 13.91% (3 years) and 7.73% (since inception January 26, 2021).

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 190 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 16.96% (1 year), 19.90% (3 years) 12.99% (since inception January 21, 2021).

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 190 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 15.52% (1 year), 18.34% (3 years) and 11.45% (since inception January 26, 2021).

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 136 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 9.85% (1 year), 11.78% (3 years) and 6.80% (since inception January 20, 2022).

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 136 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 8.54% (1 year), 10.38% (3 years) and 5.70% (since inception January 25, 2022).

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 314 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 19.41% (1 year), 22.22% (3 years) and 15.11% (since inception January 20, 2022).

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 314 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 17.88% (1 year), 20.57% (3 years) and 14.36% (since inception January 25, 2022).

Fidelity International Momentum ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the International Equity category out of a total of 168 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 37.62% (1 year), 26.07% (3 years), 14.29% (5 years) and 16.05% (since inception June 5, 2020).

Fidelity International Value ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in International Equity category out of a total of 168 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 39.16% (1 year), 22.24% (3 years), 15.82% (5 years) and 14.91% (since inception June 5, 2020).

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 256 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 19.28% (1 year), 24.59% (3 years), 22.21% (5 years) and 21.92% (since inception June 5, 2020).

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 256 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 13.92% (1 year), 26.09% (3 years), 15.12% (5 years) and 16.42% (since inception June 5, 2020).

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Dividend & Income Equity category out of a total of 47 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 15.68% (1 year), 19.22% (3 years),15.38% (5 years) and 12.45% (since inception September 13, 2018).

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Equity category out of a total of 166 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 43.11% (1 year), 26.29% (3 years), 17.17% (5 years) and 16.78% (since inception June 5, 2020).

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 314 funds. Performance for the ETF for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 22.07% (1 year), 23.46% (3 years), 14.68% (5 years) and14.79% (since inception May 31, 2019).

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 314 funds. Series B performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2025 is as follows: 20.44% (1 year), 21.92% (3 years), 13.13% (5 years) and 12.98% (since inception June 6, 2019).

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]