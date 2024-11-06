TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced changes to risk ratings and the investment universe of certain funds.

Risk ratings changes

Effective December 6, 2024, the risk ratings of certain funds will be updated according to the table below. These funds' investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. The changes are consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.

Fund Current Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund Low to Medium Medium Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF Fund Low Low to Medium Fidelity International Equity Investment Trust Medium Medium to High Fidelity International Equity Private Pool Medium Medium to High

Investment universe changes for Fidelity Climate Leadership Fund and Fidelity Climate Leadership Balanced Fund

Effective November 8, 2024, Fidelity Climate Leadership Fund will update its investment exclusions. The changes will provide more flexibility for the portfolio manager to invest in lower-carbon solutions, as well as companies that are transitioning to improve their climate profile.

Fidelity Climate Leadership Fund is an underlying fund to Fidelity Climate Leadership Balanced Fund.

Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisors about these changes and to review their options, if necessary. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $269 billion (as at October 29, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]