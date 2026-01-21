Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français
News provided byFidelity Investments Canada ULC
Jan 21, 2026, 17:50 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the January 2026 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.
For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of January 28, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on January 30, 2026, as detailed in the table below:
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF
|
FCCD
|
0.11676
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.07148
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCUH
|
0.13954
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF
|
FCRR/ FCRR.U
|
0.06649
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
|
FCID
|
0.02520
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
0.07052
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
0.08198
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.05149
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
0.04839
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
0.02555
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
0.06093
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF
|
FEPY/
FEPY.U
|
0.17895
|
31613F100
|
CA31613F1009
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF
|
FCUB/
FCUB.U
|
0.08063
|
315945105
|
CA3159451051
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity All-in-One Fixed
|
FFIX
|
0.02944
|
31581F108
|
CA31581F1080
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of January 30, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 3, 2026, as detailed in the table below:
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
FTHI
|
0.03110
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCAB/ FCAB.U
|
0.10458
|
315944108
|
CA3159441086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $362 billion (as at January 20, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
https://www.fidelity.ca
Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
Share this article