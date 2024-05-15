TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced plans for the following mergers and terminations with an expected effective date of on or around September 6, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), subject to securityholder approval in certain cases.

As part of its normal course of business, Fidelity regularly reviews its products with the goal of streamlining offerings for investors. The proposed mergers and terminations will result in a more simplified product line-up that is easier for investors to navigate. As markets continue to evolve, these funds have generally seen little investor demand.

Proposed Mutual Fund Mergers

Discontinuing Funds Continuing Funds Event Vote Required Fidelity ClearPath® 2005 Portfolio Fidelity ClearPath® Income Portfolio Taxable No Fidelity American Equity Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity American Equity Fund Tax-deferred Yes Fidelity Small Cap America Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity Small Cap America Fund Tax-deferred Yes Fidelity U.S. Dividend Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity U.S. Dividend Fund Tax-deferred Yes Fidelity U.S. Focused Stock Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity U.S. Focused Stock Fund Tax-deferred Yes Fidelity Women's Leadership Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity Women's Leadership Fund Tax-deferred Yes Fidelity Tactical Strategies Fund Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio Tax-deferred Yes Fidelity Global Small Cap Fund Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund Tax-deferred No

The proposed mergers, as indicated in the table above, are expected to be completed on a tax-deferred basis, with the exception of Fidelity ClearPath® 2005 Portfolio. The Fidelity ClearPath® 2005 Portfolio merger is expected to be completed on a taxable basis.

With the exception of the mergers involving Fidelity ClearPath® 2005 Portfolio and Fidelity Global Small Cap Fund, securityholder meetings in respect of the proposed mergers for all the other discontinuing funds, as indicated in the table above, will be held virtually on or about July 24, 2024 to seek securityholder approvals. Investors in Fidelity ClearPath® 2005 Portfolio and Fidelity Global Small Cap Fund will receive further details regarding these mergers in a separate notice to securityholders that will be circulated at least 60 days before the Effective Date.

If the proposed mergers that require a vote are approved, as of the Effective Date, securityholders will automatically cease to hold securities of the discontinuing funds and will become securityholders in the respective continuing funds, as applicable.

Since each of the Proposed Mutual Fund Mergers meets the parameters of Fidelity's Fund Merger Policy, the Independent Review Committee of the discontinuing funds has provided its positive recommendation or approval, as applicable, in the form of standing instructions that each merger, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the discontinuing funds.

Further details regarding the proposed mergers that require a vote will be sent to securityholders in advance of the securityholder meetings. Investors in these funds will be able to voluntarily switch into other Fidelity funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date. Investors should note that there may be tax implications as a result of this voluntary switch. The discontinuing funds will generally be closed to new purchases by new investors as of today.

Proposed ETF and ETF Fund terminations

Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF (FMTV)

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF (FCRH)

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF (FCLH)

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF (FCMH)

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF Fund

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF Fund

Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Investors in the terminating ETFs and ETF funds will be sent a notice of termination at least 60 days prior to the Effective Date. The terminating ETFs are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc., as the case may be, at Fidelity's request, at the close of business on or about September 6, 2024. In addition, the terminating ETFs and ETF funds will generally be closed to new purchases by new investors as of today.

Investors will be able to switch into other Fidelity ETFs and/or mutual funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date, subject to the procedures and requirements set out in the relevant prospectus(es).

Proposed Corporate Class termination

Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Systematic Currency Hedged Class

The proposed termination of Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Systematic Currency Hedged Class is subject to the approval of securityholders under applicable corporate law. A securityholder meeting in respect of such approval will be held virtually on or about July 24, 2024 where securityholders will be asked to approve certain amendments to the articles of Fidelity Capital Structure Corp. with respect to the cancellation and redemption of shares of this class fund in connection with the proposed termination.

Further details regarding the proposed termination will be sent to securityholders in advance of the securityholder meeting.

Investors in Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Systematic Currency Hedged Class will be able to voluntarily switch into other Fidelity mutual funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date. In addition, this class fund will generally be closed to new purchases by new investors as of today.



Fidelity encourages investors in the terminating or discontinuing funds to speak with their financial advisors about the proposed mergers and terminations and to review their options.

