TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final special reinvested distributions, final net asset values and termination proceeds for Series L units of the below listed terminated ETFs (the "Fidelity ETFs") and for the ETF Series units of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, the continuing fund to one of the tax-deferred mergers implemented on September 6, 2024.

The Fidelity ETFs were de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc., at Fidelity's request, and terminated at the close of business on September 6, 2024. On August 30, 2024 and September 5, 2024, Fidelity announced the estimated special reinvested distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and for the ETF Series of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, respectively. Please be advised that the final distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and the ETF Series of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund announced in this press release replaces the estimated distributions included in Fidelity's press releases of August 30, 2024 and September 5, 2024.

The final special distributions were reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor did not change. These distributions were paid prior to the terminations or completion of the tax-deferred merger involving the continuing fund, Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, and did not include any cash distribution amounts.

The Fidelity ETFs' final net asset values ("NAV"), distributions and termination proceeds per unit, as applicable, are as follows:

Fidelity ETF Ticker

Symbol Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit

as of

September 6th,

2024 ($) CUSIP ISIN Final

special

distribution

per unit on

September 6th,

2024 ($) Final Net

Asset

Values and

Proceeds of

Termination

per unit ($) Fidelity U.S.

Dividend for

Rising Rates

Currency

Neutral ETF FCRH 37.2174 31644P101 CA31644P1018 0.00028 37.2174 Fidelity U.S.

Low Volatility

Currency

Neutral ETF FCLH 45.9364 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - 45.9364 Fidelity U.S.

Momentum

Currency

Neutral ETF FCMH 14.2961 31649R102 CA31649R1029 - 14.2961 Fidelity Total

Metaverse

ETF FMTV 13.9597 316422104 CA3164221044 0.00613 13.9597

Additionally, the distribution per unit is as follows for the ETF Series of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund:

Fidelity

Fund Ticker

Symbol CUSIP ISIN Special distribution per unit

on September 6th, 2024 ($) Fidelity

Global Small Cap

Opportunities Fund

(ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 0.07613

Securityholders of the Fidelity ETFs will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the Fidelity ETFs. These proceeds will be paid to securityholders of the remaining outstanding units of each Fidelity ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rates shown above, without further action by those securityholders.

The proceeds of termination will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on September 10, 2024, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.

Termination of Certain Fidelity ETF Funds

Additionally, as previously announced, the below ETF Funds also paid their proceeds of termination at the close of business on their termination date, September 6, 2024.

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF Fund

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF Fund

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF Fund

Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF Fund

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF Fund

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $253 billion (as at September 5, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

