Sep 09, 2024, 18:53 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final special reinvested distributions, final net asset values and termination proceeds for Series L units of the below listed terminated ETFs (the "Fidelity ETFs") and for the ETF Series units of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, the continuing fund to one of the tax-deferred mergers implemented on September 6, 2024.
The Fidelity ETFs were de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc., at Fidelity's request, and terminated at the close of business on September 6, 2024. On August 30, 2024 and September 5, 2024, Fidelity announced the estimated special reinvested distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and for the ETF Series of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, respectively. Please be advised that the final distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and the ETF Series of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund announced in this press release replaces the estimated distributions included in Fidelity's press releases of August 30, 2024 and September 5, 2024.
The final special distributions were reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor did not change. These distributions were paid prior to the terminations or completion of the tax-deferred merger involving the continuing fund, Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, and did not include any cash distribution amounts.
The Fidelity ETFs' final net asset values ("NAV"), distributions and termination proceeds per unit, as applicable, are as follows:
|
Fidelity ETF
|
Ticker
|
Net asset
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Final
|
Final Net
|
Fidelity U.S.
|
FCRH
|
37.2174
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
0.00028
|
37.2174
|
Fidelity U.S.
|
FCLH
|
45.9364
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
-
|
45.9364
|
Fidelity U.S.
|
FCMH
|
14.2961
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
-
|
14.2961
|
Fidelity Total
|
FMTV
|
13.9597
|
316422104
|
CA3164221044
|
0.00613
|
13.9597
Additionally, the distribution per unit is as follows for the ETF Series of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund:
|
Fidelity
|
Ticker
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Special distribution per unit
|
Fidelity
|
FCGS/
FCGS.U
|
31624Q822
|
CA31624Q8222
|
0.07613
Securityholders of the Fidelity ETFs will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the Fidelity ETFs. These proceeds will be paid to securityholders of the remaining outstanding units of each Fidelity ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rates shown above, without further action by those securityholders.
The proceeds of termination will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on September 10, 2024, which investors will receive thereafter based on individual brokerage processing times.
Termination of Certain Fidelity ETF Funds
Additionally, as previously announced, the below ETF Funds also paid their proceeds of termination at the close of business on their termination date, September 6, 2024.
- Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF Fund
- Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF Fund
- Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF Fund
- Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF Fund
- Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF Fund
- Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF Fund
- Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF Fund
- Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF Fund
- Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF Fund
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $253 billion (as at September 5, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
