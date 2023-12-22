Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2023 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2023 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of certain Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds").

On December 18, 2023, Fidelity announced estimated 2023 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity Funds. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity Funds, including material changes for Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL), Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF (FCCM) and Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 18, 2023 press release for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity Funds.

Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 27, 2023 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 29, 2023.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

 Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.07419

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.11217

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.10494

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

0.10587

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral ETF

FCRH

0.09686

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.15141

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.08134

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond 

ETF

FCSB

0.07277

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.10019

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly

High Income 

ETF

FCMI

0.05329

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF

FCGI

0.05700

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond 

ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.07040

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility ETF

FCCL

0.20623

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

0.16119

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral ETF

FCLH

0.15585

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High

Quality ETF

FCCQ

0.17631

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

0.13603

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

0.13181

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value

ETF

FCCV

0.10756

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

0.06917

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value

Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

0.00910

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Low

Volatility ETF

FCIL

0.23449

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

High Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

0.30681

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

Value ETF

FCIV

0.36441

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Sustainable

World ETF

FCSW

0.46508

31642F105

CA31642F1053

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Canadian

Momentum ETF

FCCM

0.13787

31609W109

CA31609W1095

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum

ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

0.06382

31649P106

CA31649P1062

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Momentum

Currency Neutral ETF

FCMH

0.06446

31649R102

CA31649R1029

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International

Momentum ETF

FCIM

0.17642

31623V103

CA31623V1031

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Balanced ETF

FBAL

0.18724

315818104

CA3158181048

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Growth ETF

FGRO

0.16514

31581P106

CA31581P1062

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage

Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

-

31580V104

CA31580V1040

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Equity

ETF

FEQT

0.14604

31581D103

CA31581D1033

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One

Conservative ETF

FCNS

0.18830

31581E101

CA31581E1016

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Total Metaverse

ETF

FMTV

0.05319

316422104

CA3164221044

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Advantage Ether

ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

-

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global

Innovators® ETF

FINN

-

316241108

CA3162411084

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Cash Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Large

Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

0.16289

31606J788

CA31606J7886

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Global Small Cap

Opportunities Fund (ETF

Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

0.00751

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Greater Canada

Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

0.01543

31620X730

CA31620X7302

Annually

NEO Exchange
