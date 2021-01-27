TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC announced today that it is temporarily waiving a portion of the management fees on several of its ETFs and mutual funds (collectively, "Fidelity Funds"). The management fee waivers for these funds, as listed below, will be effective on or around February 8, 2021.

The ETFs and mutual funds affected by the temporary waivers are as follows:

ETF Ticker Current

Management

Fees New

Management

Fee After

Waiver Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.50% 0.40% Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 0.35% 0.10% Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 0.35% 0.10% Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.55% 0.45% Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 0.45% 0.20% Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 0.38% 0.10% Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO 0.35% 0.10% Fidelity U.S Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 0.38% 0.10% Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV 0.35% 0.10%

Mutual Fund Series Current

Management

Fees New

Management

Fee After

Waiver Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF Fund B 1.50% 1.40% Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF Fund F 0.50% 0.40% Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF Fund B 1.55% 1.45% Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF Fund F 0.55% 0.45%

The above waivers will result in a reduction in the management expense ratios ("MER") of the Fidelity Funds going forward. Such waivers may terminate at any time without notice, at Fidelity's sole discretion.

Additional information about the Fidelity Funds, including the prospectus and Fund Facts and ETF Facts, can be found at www.fidelity.ca.

Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisor about these changes and to review their options. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $176 billion in assets under management (as at January 18, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

