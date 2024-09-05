TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") is correcting its press release issued on August 30, 2024, which announced the estimated special reinvested distributions for Series L units of Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF, Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF, Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF and Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF (the "Fidelity ETFs"), to include the estimated special reinvested distributions for the ETF Series units of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund.

The Fidelity ETFs will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc., as the case may be, at Fidelity's request, and terminate at the close of business on September 6, 2024. The tax-deferred merger involving the continuing fund, Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, will be implemented on September 6, 2024.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of August 23, 2024 for the Fidelity ETFs and as of August 30, 2024 for the ETF Series of Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the special distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These distributions will be payable on September 6, 2024, prior to the terminations or completion of the tax-deferred merger for Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund.

We expect to announce the final special reinvested distribution amounts on or about September 9, 2024.

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol CUSIP ISIN Estimated

Distribution per Unit

($) Fidelity U.S.

Dividend for Rising

Rates Currency

Neutral ETF FCRH 31644P101 CA31644P1018 0.00091 Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral ETF FCLH 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - Fidelity U.S.

Momentum

Currency Neutral

ETF FCMH 31649R102 CA31649R1029 - Fidelity Total

Metaverse ETF FMTV 316422104 CA3164221044 0.00744 Fidelity Global Small

Cap Opportunities

Fund (ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 0.07605

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated special distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $255 billion (as at August 29, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]