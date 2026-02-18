TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the February 2026 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of February 25, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 27, 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.05105 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.00067 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH - 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.01008 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.02521 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.05712 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07103 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.06915 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.02294 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.01938 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.06303 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 0.17462 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF FCUB/ FCUB.U 0.06515 315945105 CA3159451051 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF FFIX 0.03014 31581F108 CA31581F1080 Monthly Cboe Canada

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of February 27, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 3, 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.01211 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/

FCAB.U 0.09108 315944108 CA3159441086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $361 billion (as at February 13, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

