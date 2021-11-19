TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the November 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of November 26, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 30, 2021.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.12559 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF FCUD 0.04267 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCUH 0.04213 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 0.05132 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCRH 0.05093 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.02397 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S.

High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 0.13398 31615L105 CA31615L1058 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic U.S.

High Yield Bond

Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 0.13429 31615M103 CA31615M1032 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond

ETF FCSB 0.03353 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index

ETF FCCB 0.03595 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB 0.04780 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond

ETF FCIG 0.03641 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian

Monthly High Income

ETF FCMI 0.03572 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 0.02559 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $210 billion in assets under management (as at November 16, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

