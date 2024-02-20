Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the February 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of February 27, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 29, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.04716 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.04378 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency

Neutral ETF FCUH 0.03883 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.03240 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral ETF FCRH 0.02857 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend ETF FCID 0.04984 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index

ETF FCCB 0.05711 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond

ETF FCSB 0.07530 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07129 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income

ETF FCMI 0.02377 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 0.02395 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond

ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.06725 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $226 billion in assets under management (as at February 16, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]