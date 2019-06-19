Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs Français
Jun 19, 2019, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the June 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of June 26, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 28, 2019.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
0.08986
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD
|
0.04708
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
0.05427
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRR
|
0.05351
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRH
|
0.05291
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
0.04241
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian Low
|
FCCL
|
0.14698
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
|
FCUL
|
0.08449
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. Low
|
FCLH
|
0.09766
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCQ
|
0.26865
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUQ
|
0.04108
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCQH
|
0.04684
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
Quarterly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIL
|
0.37736
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIQ
|
0.33169
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
Semi-Annually
|
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC is one of Canada's top investment management firms managing a total of $135 billion in mutual fund and institutional assets. This includes $34 billion in assets for institutional clients including public and corporate defined benefit pension and defined contributions plans, sub-advised programs, endowments, foundations and other corporate assets on behalf of clients across Canada as at May 31, 2019.
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC provides Canadian investors a full range of domestic, international and income oriented mutual funds, as well as asset allocation, managed solutions, ETFs and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
