TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the August 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity mutual fund (the "Fidelity Fund").

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of August 28, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 30, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.09110 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.02386 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 0.01991 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 0.04653 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF FCRH 0.03946 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.04866 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.06487 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07661 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.07764 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.03311 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.02812 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.06898 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker Symbol Cash Distribution Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.01893 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $256 billion (as at August 19, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

