Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the October 2025 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of October 29, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 31, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend ETF FCCD 0.15474 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto

Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.13890 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto

Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral ETF FCUH 0.11732 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto

Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.09178 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto

Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend ETF FCID 0.15344 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto

Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.07522 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.09288 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.08648 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly

High Income ETF FCMI 0.05735 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto

Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 0.05559 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of October 31, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 4, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High

Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.04477 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Absolute Income

Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/

FCAB.U 0.12845 315944108 CA3159441086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $341 billion (as at October 21, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

