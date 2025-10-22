Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

News provided byFidelity Investments Canada ULC
Oct 22, 2025, 17:33 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the October 2025 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.
For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of October 29, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 31, 2025, as detailed in the table below:
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
0.15474
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
Monthly
|
Toronto
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
0.13890
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
Monthly
|
Toronto
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUH
|
0.11732
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
Monthly
|
Toronto
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRR/
|
0.09178
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto
|
Fidelity International
|
FCID
|
0.15344
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
Monthly
|
Toronto
|
Fidelity Systematic
|
FCCB
|
0.07522
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
|
FCSB
|
0.09288
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
0.08648
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
Monthly
|
Cboe Canada
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
|
FCMI
|
0.05735
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
Monthly
|
Toronto
|
Fidelity Global Monthly
|
FCGI
|
0.05559
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
Monthly
|
Toronto
Stock
For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of October 31, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 4, 2025, as detailed in the table below:
|
Fidelity Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Fidelity Tactical High
|
FTHI
|
0.04477
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
|
Fidelity Absolute Income
|
FCAB/
|
0.12845
|
315944108
|
CA3159441086
|
Monthly
|
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $341 billion (as at October 21, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
