ETFs and mutual funds lead the way with 13 individual awards, plus top group honours in Mixed Asset and Overall categories

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") is proud to take home 15 wins at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 – with recognition for its mutual funds and ETF lineup, including two prestigious Group Awards in the 'Mixed Asset' and 'Overall' categories.

These accolades highlight the growing strength and appeal of Fidelity's ETFs, including Fidelity's All-in-One ETFs which continue to gain traction with Canadian investors seeking simplicity and diversification in a single, cost-effective solution.

The awards also underscore Fidelity's commitment to seeking to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns across both mutual funds and ETFs.

"We're honoured to be recognized once again by the Lipper Fund Awards for the strength and consistency of our investment solutions," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity. "These wins are a testament to the expertise of our portfolio managers and teams, the depth of our research, and the innovation driving our product development. We're especially thankful to the advisor and investor community for their continued trust and support - it's their evolving needs that inspire us to keep improving and innovating."

In addition to individual fund awards, Fidelity earned two prestigious ETF Group Awards for the second consecutive year – highlighting strong performance across Mixed Asset strategies and overall ETF offerings.

Individual Canada Fund Awards

Fund Name Portfolio Manager(s) Award Period(s) Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund Mark Schmehl 3 Years Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Class Kyle Weaver and

Becky Baker 3 Years Fidelity North American Equity Class Darren Lekkerkerker 5 Years Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund HyunHo Sohn 5 Years Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio David Wolf and

David Tulk 10 Years Fidelity Global Income Portfolio David Wolf and

David Tulk 10 Years Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund Underlying fund Portfolio Managers - Mark Schmehl, Michael Plage, Celso Muñoz, Stacie Ware and Brian Day 3 Years Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund Eric Mollenhauer, Kevin Nielsen and Chandler Perine 5 Years Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Fund Underlying fund Portfolio Managers - Sri Tella and

Lee Ormiston 3 Year

Individual Canada ETF Awards

Fund Name Portfolio Managers Award Period(s) Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF Geode Capital Management 3 Years Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF David Wolf and

David Tulk 5 Years Fidelity U.S. Value ETF Geode Capital Management 3 Years Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF Geode Capital Management 5 Years

Group Awards

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2025, Best Mixed Assets Fund Family Group Over Three Years

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2025, Best Overall Fund Family Group Over Three Years

For a full list of this year's winners, please visit LSEG Lipper Fund Awards.

Individual Awards - Performance Data



Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund (Series F), Best Canadian Focused Equity Fund over three years, out of a total of 63 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 36.81% (one year), 30.62% (three years), 17.22% (five years), 17.08% (ten years) and 11.85% (since inception October 10, 2000).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 4 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Fund (Series F), Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund over three years, out of a total of 29 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 4.44% (one year), 6.15% (three years), 2.52% (five years) and 2.87% (since inception September 25, 2019).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund (Series F), Best Floating Rate Loan Fund over five years, out of a total of 11 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 9.38% (one year), 9.16%(three years), 7.25% (five years), 5.10% (ten years) and 6.78% (since inception October 16, 2013).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 4 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund (Series F), Best Global Equity Balanced Fund over three years, out of a total of 175 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 24.76% (one year), 25.58% (three years) and 9.35% (since inception January 26, 2021).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio (Series F5), Best Global Equity Balanced Fund over ten years, out of a total of 114 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 20.83% (one year), 21.21%(three years), 12.69% (five years), 10.96% (ten years) and 8.41% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (Series F), Best Global Fixed Income Balanced Fund over ten years, out of a total of 61 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 11.47% (one year), 12.11%(three years), 6.70% (five years), 6.00% (ten years) and 5.83% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity North American Equity Class

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity North American Equity Class (Series F8), Best North American Equity Fund over five years, out of a total of 21 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 27.19% (one year), 25.70%(three years), 17.11% (five years) and 14.39% (since inception October 28, 2015).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund (Series F), Best Sector Equity Fund over five years, out of a total of 11 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 26.19% (one year), 30.64% (three years), 20.25% (five years), 22.52% (ten years) and 8.11% (since inception October 10, 2000).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Class

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Class (Series F5), Best U.S. Equity Fund over three years, out of a total of 138 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 33.40% (one year), 34.66% (three years), 15.46% (five years) and 19.66% (since inception January 22, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 2 (five years), 4 (overall).

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF, Best Global Equity Balanced ETF over three years, out of a total of 13 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 20.22% (one year), 21.89% (three years) and 13.18% (since inception January 21, 2021).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF, Best Global Neutral Balanced ETF over five years, out of a total of 11 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 11.15% (one year), 13.84% (three years), 9.69% (five years) and 6.67% (since inception January 16, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF, Best U.S. Equity ETF over three years, out of a total of 66 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 25.84% (one year), 28.60% (three years), 16.44% (five years) and 17.51% (since inception June 5, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 4 (five years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner, Fidelity U.S. Value ETF, Best U.S. Equity ETF over five years, out of a total of 48 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2025, is as follows: 21.28% (one year), 25.73% (three years), 22.87% (five years) and 21.22% (since inception June 5, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Investments Canada's Robust Product Line Up

Fidelity is an investment management firm offering a broad and growing lineup of mutual funds and ETFs for investors. With an extensive product shelf – including a suite of All-in-One ETFs – Fidelity delivers choice and innovation across asset classes and investment styles. Backed by deep research, active management, and a relentless focus on client success, Fidelity continues to empower investors to take control of their financial futures.

About LSEG and the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see https://lipperfundawards.com/. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.



About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $343 billion (as at October 28, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, © 2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under licence.

