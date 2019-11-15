Fidelity Investments Canada Funds recognized by multiple Lipper Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - At the Canadian 2019 Lipper Fund Awards ceremony in Toronto, several mutual funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity), one of Canada's leading investment managers, were recognized for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Overall, several Fidelity mutual funds won Lipper Fund Awards across multiple time periods and investment categories.

"Congratulations to all the Lipper Fund Award winners," said Kelly Creelman, SVP Products, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC. "Congratulations also to all the Fidelity portfolio managers and investment portfolios on their achievements in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance. Your dedication, commitment and always acting in the best interest of unitholders should be commended. As well, thank you to Canadian advisors and investors for their trust and support."

Fund Name (Series B) Portfolio Manager(s) Classification Award Period(s) Fidelity AsiaStar® Fund Eileen Dibb Asia Pacific

Equity 3 and 5 years Fidelity Income Allocation

Fund Geoff Stein and David Wolf Canadian

Fixed Income

Balanced 10 years Fidelity Canadian Growth

Company Fund Mark Schmehl Canadian

Focused

Equity 3, 5 and 10 years Fidelity Special Situations

Fund Mark Schmehl Canadian

Focused

Small/Mid

Cap Equity 3, 5 and 10 years Fidelity Global Income

Portfolio Geoff Stein and David Wolf Global Fixed

Income

Balanced 10 years Fidelity Global Natural

Resources Fund Darren Lekkerkerker and Joe

Overdevest Natural

Resources

Equity 3 years Fidelity Technology Innovators

Fund HyunHo Sohn Sector Equity 5 years

"In a year of both economic and geo-political gyrations, we at Lipper congratulate the 2019 Fund Award winners for delivering outstanding performance to their investors. We also wish Fidelity continued success as they continue navigating this dynamic market environment," said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper at Refinitiv. "The influential and prestigious Lipper Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. We are proud that our measurement of such an achievement enables us to grant these awards with authoritative recognition and emphasis on consistency to single funds and fund management groups."

About Fidelity Investments Canada

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds, are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, may pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.

About the Lipper Awards

The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlights funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2 and the lowest 20% are scored 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader ratings change monthly. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

Fidelity AsiaStar® Fund

Fidelity AsiaStar® Fund (Series B) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Asia Pacific Equity category for the three-year and five-year periods ending July 2019. Out of a total of 11 funds and 11 funds, respectively, assessed by Lipper in the Asia Pacific Equity category.

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019, is as follows: 18.5% (1 year), 9.3% (3 years), 9.3% (5 years), 7.9% (10 years) and 6.5% (since inception May 4, 2006).

The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (Overall), 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 4 (10 years).

Fidelity Income Allocation Fund

Fidelity Income Allocation Fund (Series B) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category for the ten-year period ending July 2019. Out of a total of 50 funds assessed by Lipper in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category.

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019, is as follows: 9.5% (1 year), 2.7% (3 years), 4.0% (5 years), 6.7% (10 years) and 7.2% (since inception May 25, 2005).

The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 3 (Overall), 2 (3 years), 3 (5 years) and 5 (10 years).

Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund

Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund (Series B) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Focused Equity category for the three-year, five-year and ten-year periods ending July 2019. Out of a total of 82 funds, 80 funds and 60 funds, respectively, assessed by Lipper in the Canadian Focused Equity category.

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019, is as follows: 11.7% (1 year), 10.7% (3 years), 11.1% (5 years), 13.6% (10 years) and 11.0% (since inception July 12, 1994).

The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (Overall), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

Fidelity Special Situations Fund

Fidelity Special Situations Fund (Series B) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the three-year, five-year and ten-year periods ending July 2019. Out of a total of 15 funds, 13 funds and 13 funds, respectively, assessed by Lipper in the Canadian Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity category.

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019, is as follows: 12.3% (1 year), 10.6% (3 years), 11.0% (5 years), 13.3% (10 years) and 12.8% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (Overall), 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (Series B) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category for the ten-year period ending July 2019. Out of a total of 24 funds assessed by Lipper in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category.

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019, is as follows: 8.3% (1 year), 3.4% (3 years), 4.8% (5 years), 6.0% (10 years) and 4.3% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (Overall), 4 (3 years), 4 (5 years) and 4 (10 years).

Fidelity Global Natural Resources Fund

Fidelity Global Natural Resources Fund (Series B) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Natural Resources Equity category for the three-year period ending July 2019. Out of a total of 27 funds assessed by Lipper in the Natural Resources Equity category.

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019, is as follows: -1.3% (1 year), 0.2% (3 years), 0.0% (5 years), 4.5% (10 years) and 6.1% (since inception June 5, 1997).

The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 3 (Overall), 4 (3 years), 2 (5 years) and 3 (10 years).

Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund

Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund (Series B) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Award in the Sector Equity category for the five-year period ending July 2019. Out of a total of 16 funds assessed by Lipper in the Sector Equity category.

Performance for the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2019, is as follows: 26.1% (1 year), 19.7% (3 years), 21.8% (5 years), 17.5% (10 years) and 7.1% (since inception June 5, 1997).

The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (Overall), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 4 (10 years).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns for the period indicated including changes in unit value and reinvestment of distributions. The indicated rates of return do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or option charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

