Fidelity Investments Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Diana Godfrey, SVP Human Resources, Fidelity Investments Canada, joined Robert Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market to celebrate the launch of five new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF (FCGB); Fidelity Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (FCSB); Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF (FCHY); Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF (FCHH); and Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF (FCCB). Headquartered in Toronto, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC is an investment management firm, managing over $139.7 billion in mutual fund, ETF and institutional assets. FCGB; FCSB; FCHY; FCHH; and FCCB commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on September 25, 2019.