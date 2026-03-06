TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity Canada") announced that Jed Weiss, one of several portfolio managers on Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund and ETF Series (the "Fund"), will be transitioning off the strategy at the end of 2026. Jed will remain at Fidelity, focusing on managing other investment strategies including Fidelity International Growth Fund for Canadian investors.

The Fund's investment objectives and strategies will remain the same and the Fund will continue to be managed by portfolio managers Shilpa Mehra, Patrick Drouot, and Salim Hart after Jed transitions off the Fund at the end of the year.

With assets under management of $371 billion (as at February 28, 2026), Fidelity Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term.

