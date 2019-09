Fidelity Clearing Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Scott Mackenzie, President, Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC), joined Kevin Sampson, President, Equities Trading, TMX Group, to close the market. FCC is a division of Fidelity Canada, which includes Fidelity Investments Canada, Fidelity Institutional Canada and Fidelity Canada Asset Management. FCC was established in Toronto in September 2009 to provide custody, clearing and back office solutions to Canadian arms of U.S. based broker-dealers and to Canadian broker-dealers and portfolio managers.

