Fiddlehead Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiddlehead Resources Corp. ("Fiddlehead" or the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated interim financial statements and corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Amended Financial Statements") to correct certain errors identified during a review by the Company's accountants.

The Amended Financial Statements have been restated to disclose the correct weighted average number of common shares of the Company on a basic and diluted basis from 10,551,815 to 13,841,757, amend the years listed in the management's discussion and analysis and correct the comparative financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The impact of the changes to the comparative information in the statement of cash flows within the Amended Financial Statements is highlighted in the table below:



For the three months ended

March 31, 2023

As Restated As previously Reported OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ $ Net Loss (1,779) (32,275)





Items not affecting cash:



Share-based payments - - Changes in non-cash working capital balances



Trade and other receivables - 5,390 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,029) 659 Cash flow used in operating activities (13,808) (26,226)





Change in cash during the period (13,808) (26,226) Cash, beginning of the period 29,828 56,054 Cash, end of the period 16,020 29,828

The Amended Financial Statements are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Each of the Amended Financial Statements replace and supersede the respective previously filed original financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis. Such previously filed original financial statements and management's discussion and analyses should be disregarded.

SOURCE Fiddlehead Resources Corp.

For further information contact: Fiddlehead Resources Corp., Brent Osmond, CEO and Chairman, Phone No.: (403) 999-8511, Email: [email protected]