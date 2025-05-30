FIDDLEHEAD RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiddlehead Resources Corp. ("Fiddlehead," or the "Company") (TSXV: FHR), is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with Fiddlehead's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended Mar. 31, 2025 and 2024 ("2025 Q1 Documents"). Financial and operating highlights for the period include:

Achieved average corporate production of 1,636 boe/d compared to average corporate production in Q4/24 of 1,624 boe/d.

First quarter of 2025, Fiddlehead's petroleum and natural gas sales totaled $3,975,870 and Funds Flow used in Operations was $194,854 .

Readers are encouraged to read the 2025 Q1 Documents in their entirety, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Fiddlehead's website at www.fiddleheadresources.com.

The table below summarizes selected highlights from the Company's financial and operating results:

(Expressed in $000s except per share, price and volume amounts.)













Three months ended













March 31













December 31









March 31













2025













2024









2024

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND NETBACKS1









































Average production and sales volumes









































Light oil (bbls/d)









119













134









-

NGLs (bbls/d)









394













378









-

Natural gas (Mcf/d)









6,746













6,675









-

Total (BOE/d)









1,636













1,624









-

Average realized sales prices









































Light oil ($/bbl)









91.79













91.72









-

NGLs ($/bbl)









49.32













55.39









-

Natural gas ($/Mcf)









2.06













1.28









-

Total oil equivalent ($/BOE)









27.13













25.86









-

Netbacks ($/BOE)1









































Petroleum and natural gas sales









27.13













25.86









-

Royalties









6.65













6.67









-

Operating expenses









11.65













11.25









-

Transportation expenses









0.10













0.09









-

Operating Netback1









8.74













7.84









-

General and administrative expenses









7.62













8.86









-

Finance costs









6.27













4.98









-

Adjusted Funds Flow Netback1,2









(5.15)













(6.10)









-

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









































Petroleum and natural gas sales









3,976













3,844









-

Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties









2,996













2,846









-

Net loss & comprehensive loss









(2,497)













(2,295)









(138)

Basic per share









(0.04)













(0.04)









(0.03)

Diluted per share









(0.04)













(0.04)









(0.03)

Cash flow used in operating activities









(145)













(812)









(146)

Funds Flow from Operations2









(195)













(74)









(127)

Basic per share









(0.00)













(0.00)









(0.02)

Diluted per share









(0.00)













(0.00)









(0.02)

Acquisitions









-













-









-

Total assets









30,054













31,714









245

Total non-current financial liabilities









11,482













11,666









-

Total long-term debt, including current portion









12,120













12,168









-

Shareholders' equity









3,412













5,909









229

Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s) – basic3









60,521













60,521









5,276

Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s) – diluted3









60,521













60,521









5,276

Common shares outstanding (000s), end of period4









60,521













60,521









5,276



1 "Netbacks" are non-GAAP financial measure calculated per unit of production. "Operating Netback", and "Adjusted Funds Flow Netback" do not have standardized meanings under IFRS Accounting Standards. See " Non-GAAP Financial Measures " section 2 "Funds Flow from Operations" ("FFO") does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". 3 Common shares outstanding have been adjusted as a result of the Share Consolidation.

READER ADVISORIES

In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fiddlehead Resources Corp.

For further information concerning Fiddlehead Resources Corp., please contact: Brent Osmond, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected]