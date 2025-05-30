FIDDLEHEAD RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiddlehead Resources Corp. ("Fiddlehead," or the "Company") (TSXV: FHR), is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.  Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with Fiddlehead's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended Mar. 31, 2025 and 2024 ("2025 Q1 Documents"). Financial and operating highlights for the period include:

  • Achieved average corporate production of 1,636 boe/d compared to average corporate production in Q4/24 of 1,624 boe/d.
  • First quarter of 2025, Fiddlehead's petroleum and natural gas sales totaled $3,975,870 and Funds Flow used in Operations was $194,854.

Readers are encouraged to read the 2025 Q1 Documents in their entirety, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Fiddlehead's website at www.fiddleheadresources.com.

The table below summarizes selected highlights from the Company's financial and operating results:

(Expressed in $000s except per share, price and volume amounts.)




Three months ended






March 31






December 31




March 31






2025






2024




2024

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND NETBACKS1




















Average production and sales volumes




















Light oil (bbls/d)




119






134




-

NGLs (bbls/d)




394






378




-

Natural gas (Mcf/d)




6,746






6,675




-

Total (BOE/d)




1,636






1,624




-

Average realized sales prices




















Light oil ($/bbl)




91.79






91.72




-

NGLs ($/bbl)




49.32






55.39




-

Natural gas ($/Mcf)




2.06






1.28




-

Total oil equivalent ($/BOE)




27.13






25.86




-

Netbacks ($/BOE)1




















Petroleum and natural gas sales






27.13






25.86




-

Royalties




6.65






6.67




-

Operating expenses




11.65






11.25




-

Transportation expenses




0.10






0.09




-

Operating Netback1




8.74






7.84




-

General and administrative expenses




7.62






8.86




-

Finance costs




6.27






4.98




-

Adjusted Funds Flow Netback1,2




(5.15)






(6.10)




-

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




















Petroleum and natural gas sales




3,976






3,844




-

Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties




2,996






2,846




-

Net loss & comprehensive loss




(2,497)






(2,295)




(138)

Basic per share




(0.04)






(0.04)




(0.03)

Diluted per share




(0.04)






(0.04)




(0.03)

Cash flow used in operating activities




(145)






(812)




(146)

Funds Flow from Operations2




(195)






(74)




(127)

Basic per share




(0.00)






(0.00)




(0.02)

Diluted per share




(0.00)






(0.00)




(0.02)

Acquisitions




-






-




-

Total assets




30,054






31,714




245

Total non-current financial liabilities




11,482






11,666




-

Total long-term debt, including current portion




12,120






12,168




-

Shareholders' equity




3,412






5,909




229

Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s) – basic3




60,521






60,521




5,276

Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s) – diluted3




60,521






60,521




5,276

Common shares outstanding (000s), end of period4




60,521






60,521




5,276

1         

"Netbacks" are non-GAAP financial measure calculated per unit of production. "Operating Netback", and "Adjusted Funds Flow Netback" do not have standardized meanings under IFRS Accounting Standards. See " Non-GAAP Financial Measures " section

2     

"Funds Flow from Operations" ("FFO") does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

3     

Common shares outstanding have been adjusted as a result of the Share Consolidation.

READER ADVISORIES

In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information concerning Fiddlehead Resources Corp., please contact: Brent Osmond, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected]

