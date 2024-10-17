Fiddlehead Appoints New Auditor and Issues Options

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiddlehead Resources Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Fiddlehead") announced today that it has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chartered Professional Accountant‎, as auditor of Fiddlehead effective September 27, 2024. The resignation of Fiddlehead's former auditor, Crowe Mackay LLP‎, was accepted by the Corporation effective September 27, 2024.

Option Issuance

Fiddlehead has granted, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 4,200,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and ‎consultants of the Corporation under Fiddlehead's omnibus incentive plan. Options were issued with an exercise price of $0.20 per share and an expiry date of October 3, 2034. Following the issuance of the Options, Fiddlehead has 4,792,500 options issued and outstanding.

Of the Options granted above, 3,050,000 were granted to directors and officers of Fiddlehead. The ‎Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of ‎Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9, for the issuance of these ‎options, ‎pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair ‎Market Value ‎Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively.‎

