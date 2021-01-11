Ficodis makes an important breakthrough in the mining sector with the acquisition of IBS-TUBOQUIP

" The arrival of IBS-TUBOQUIP within the group gives us access to the mining industry market, a growing sector in Canada, while consolidating our expertise in power transmission , said Christophe Bévillard, President of Ficodis Group. In addition to being well established in the Montreal area, the company already serves the majority of mining sites in Quebec, including gold and lithium mines. It is strategic for Ficodis to position itself advantageously in this industry as metals are at the core of the Quebec governement's electrification of transportation strategy."

Founded in Val-d'Or in 1966, IBS-TUBOQUIP has about sixty employees in its four branches. Still directed by its founder's sons, Pierre and Louis LaRocque, the company specializes in the distribution of industrial hydraulic and power transmission equipment. Pierre LaRocque will remain as president.

"I have known Christophe Bévillard for several years now and it is with the utmost confidence that I am handing over the management of IBS-TUBOQUIP to him, said Pierre LaRocque, President of IBS TUBOQUIP. Ficodis is a company that shares the values that are dear to our team and it is important that our customers continue to be served with the same personalized and convivial approach that has made the success of the last 55 years. We are also particularly pleased to join a Quebec company, which will allow us to maintain our position as a local player."

With its tools, safety supply, cutting tools and power products, Ficodis serves Canadian and American companies in the machining, food, medical, chemical, manufacturing, construction and now mining sectors

Ficodis is a multi-specialized industrial supply distribution group that was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montréal. Comprised of 18 locations throughout the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario, and in Long Island, New York, the Ficodis Group is recognized for the quality of its service, its technical expertise, as well as the products and solutions they provide, tailored to the needs of manufacturing companies and SMEs. The group specializes in four areas: Tools, Safety, Cutting Tools and Power. Ficodis also offers a complete range of top-quality tools under its private label Cromson, which includes cutting tools, hand tools, abrasives and other Maintenance, Repair and Operations products. All of the products found in–store can also be ordered online at industrial-supplies.ca . To support its growth, Ficodis counts on the support of major financial partners such as Fondaction and Bank of Montréal. For more information www.ficodis.ca

