This acquisition represents a significant expansion of the service offering of this Quebec-based company known for its industrial products

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based Ficodis announces the addition of a new player within its team following the acquisition of Hydraulique C.L. With over 30 years of experience, this Abitibi-based company specializes in the sale, design, manufacture, installation, maintenance, optimization, modification and repair of hydraulic and pneumatic products, as well as in the manufacture of industrial hoses.

This acquisition strengthens Ficodis' presence in the heart of Abitibi-Témiscamingue's mining region, while enhancing its technical services expertise. The addition of Hydraulique C.L. allows Ficodis to expand its offering through the hydraulic and pneumatic services that have made the reputation of the Abitibi company. The last acquisition in the region occurred in 2021, when IBS-TUBOQUIP, a company specializing in the distribution of power transmission supplies and fluids, joined Ficodis.

"The acquisition of Hydraulique C.L. allows us to further expand our technical services offering", said Frank Mascia, Vice-President, Power Division, Ficodis. "The addition of their highly diversified technical knowledge will allow Ficodis to further expand its value proposition by providing a better turnkey solution offering to our customers."

With a team of four employees and more than 25 years of experience in hydraulics, Hydraulique C.L. was focusing on the development of new markets and safety innovations, all in collaboration with mining companies. The acquisition by Ficodis will therefore allow the company to meet these challenges, while offering Ficodis' clients a wider range of services.

"The Ficodis Group's approach was a pleasant surprise for the team", said Dominic Provencher, Sales Manager at Hydraulique C.L. "We really liked the group's mentality and vision, which were similar to ours. It was very important for us to keep our talents in place and that was Ficodis' vision as well. It was only natural to combine our strengths in order to consolidate our presence in the Abitibi region in terms of hydraulic and pneumatic products and services."

This acquisition follows the group's most recent addition, JMS INDUSTRIEL, a Thetford Mines-based mechanical services company which was acquired in July.

"Since 2015, Ficodis has developed its product offering by building a network with Quebec companies that were leaders in their field and in their region," added Christophe Bévillard, president and CEO of Ficodis. "Through this positioning in industrial products, we then developed the Ontario market. Today, we are proceeding in the same manner to develop our industrial services and projects offering, by first welcoming the best Quebec companies, such as JMS and Hydraulique C.L., into the Ficodis family." This strategy has been further strengthened with the entry of Ficodis into the Descours et Cabaud Group.

About Ficodis

Ficodis is a multi-specialized industrial supply distribution group that was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montréal. Following its integration into the Descours et Cabaud Group, which now has 36 points of sale in Quebec, Ontario, as well as in Long Island in the State of New York, the Ficodis Group is recognized for the quality of its service, its technical expertise, as well as the products and solutions it provides, tailored to the needs of manufacturing and construction companies and SMEs. The group specializes in four areas: Tools, Safety, Cutting Tools and Power. Ficodis also offers a complete range of top-quality tools under its private labels Cromson (a complete range of cutting tools, hand tools, abrasives, power transmission and other maintenance products), Opsial (safety products) and Lion (nails and staples). For further information: ficodis.ca/en

