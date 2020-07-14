Quebec's industrial supplies leader increases its sales force, efficiency and presence in the Ontario market

MONTREAL, July 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Ficodis Group announces its expansion into the Ontario market with the acquisition of Mackenzie Milne, a Sarnia-based supplier of industrial and safety supplies. Ficodis is a leader in the distribution of industrial supplies recognized for offering services and customized solutions to manufacturing companies and SMEs. This 16th strategic acquisition since its founding in 2010, including the acquisition of Bluepoint Tool & Supply in Long-Island, New York, and Reliable Bearing in Mississauga, Ontario, in 2019, will allow Ficodis to add complementary expertise to its product offering while consolidating its presence in the Canadian province.

"We are delighted to welcome Mackenzie Milne to the Ficodis family, said Christophe Bévillard, President of Ficodis Group. Mackenzie Milne is a company with an incredible history and rich and diverse expertise in specialized safety and environmental products. The relationships they have built over the years will be an even greater asset to our company. This acquisition reinforces our commitment and desire to grow in the Ontario market while focusing on key areas to improve our sales force, efficiency and field presence".

"Mackenzie Milne is known in our community for doing business in a very personal way. It was important that we team up with a company that understood our values as a small, family business, said Greg Primmer, President at Mackenzie Milne. Ficodis gave me the deep impression that they mirrored the same values and saw this as an asset to their company."

Founded in 1848 in what later became the City of Sarnia, Ontario, Mackenzie Milne serves a strong client base across the province. The company stands out for its wide selection of high-quality merchandise and products and is known for its quality service. It also offers niche product lines such as asbestos removal and abatement supplies, truck work boxes and bags, and custom work clothing. The acquisition will also allow Ficodis to strengthen its safety specialty and make it available to all of its Ontario customers.

Mackenzie Milne also operates a 12,000 square foot fully equipped showroom, allowing it to provide on-site and direct sales to its customers. Over its 170-year history, Mackenzie Milne has succeeded in developing strong relationships with many of the highest quality manufacturers in the industrial tooling industry.

As a result of this acquisition, Ficodis will now have three large warehouses in Sarnia, Mississauga and Chatham, from which it can now offer its four product families in Ontario. In addition, Mackenzie Milne will also provide the group with a more diversified offering in terms of existing inventory volumes.

A strategic acquisition in times of pandemic

Beyond the usual industrial equipment, Mackenzie Milne specializes in the sale of personal and individual equipment (sanitary products, disposable gloves, masks). Demand for these products has risen sharply in recent months. The acquisition process of Mackenzie Milne was already under negotiation before the COVID-19 pandemic, but its formalization will allow Ficodis to enhance its offer. The group has also seen an important spike in sales of this type of equipment in recent months.

About Ficodis

Ficodis is a multi-specialized industrial supply distribution group that was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montréal. Comprised of 14 locations throughout the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario, and in Long Island, New York, the Ficodis Group is recognized for the quality of its service, its technical expertise, as well as the products and solutions they provide, tailored to the needs of manufacturing companies and SMEs. The group specializes in four areas: Tools, Safety, Cutting and Power. Ficodis also offers a complete range of top-quality tools under its private label Cromson, that includes cutting tools, hand tools, abrasives and other Maintenance, Repair and Operations products. All of the products found in–store can also be ordered online at industrial-supplies.ca. To support its growth, Ficodis counts on the support of major financial partners such as Fondaction and Bank of Montréal. For more information www.ficodis.ca

