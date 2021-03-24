MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Solution Highpoint is proud to announce an investment from the Culture and Communications Investment Fund (FICC) as well as funding from National Bank to support the company in its growth.

This financing of $4.35 million will allow the company to acquire new equipment and offer a wider range of services to local and foreign productions.

"Solution Highpoint is the gold standard in rigging services and installation for the audiovisual industry in Quebec and the company has always focused on equipment quality, team availability and safety," said Jean-François Dubé, president and founder of Solution Highpoint. "We operate in a dynamic industry and our new shareholder, the FICC, will enable us to meet the growing demand for high-quality equipment and tailor-made solutions. We can also count on the support of our long-time financial partner, National Bank. The advantage of working with the FICC and National Bank is their in-depth understanding of the industry and of business needs."

"We are pleased to support the talent and vision of Jean-François Dubé and his dedicated team," said Robert Charpentier, General Manager of the FICC. "Solution Highpoint has the knowledge and equipment to help promote support Quebec's reputation as a top location for film and television producers."

"For over 20 years, National Bank's Creative Industries Group has offered support and solutions tailored to the needs of the entertainment industry. We are therefore proud to support the growth of Solution Highpoint, a key player in Quebec's cinema and television landscape," said Brigitte Leblanc, Associate Vice-President – Canada and International at National Bank's Creative Industries Group.

About Solution Highpoint

Founded in 2007 by Jean-François Dubé, Solution Highpoint inc. specializes in rigging and technical installation in the field of cinema and television. It offers a wide range of rental and installation services for suspension bridges and motors to meet the lighting and sound needs of film studios and other clients. The company has an enviable reputation and an impeccable track record with producers, and holds a number of essential certifications with regard to safety on filming locations.

About the Culture and Communications Investment Fund, Ltd.

Created in 1997, the Culture and Communications Investment Fund, Limited Partnership was the very first venture capital investment fund in Canada to be exclusively dedicated to the cultural and communications industries. Since its creation, the mission of the FICC has been to act as a financial partner to Quebec companies that create, produce, distribute and disseminate cultural and communication products and services. The organization has invested in more than 80 partner companies and has made $90 million in investments over 22 years. Its limited partners are : Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, Société de Développement des Entreprises Culturelles (SODEC) and the Union des Artistes (UDA). Its general partners are: Gestion du Fonds d'investissement de la culture et des communications inc., UDA, the Quebec Musicians Guild and the Union des écrivaines et des écrivains québécois (UNEQ)

About National Bank of Canada

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

