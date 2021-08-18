"The fertilizer sector — and the world in which it operates — is evolving," said Fedorchuk. "I look forward to working with the members and staff at Fertilizer Canada as we elevate programming, policies and communications initiatives around the business of fertilizer. At the same time, showcasing Canada's agriculture sector as a world-leader in sustainability and climate change mitigation is important."

Fedorchuk is the Vice President of Government & Public Affairs for the Mosaic Company in North America. Fedorchuk has worked at Mosaic for over a decade, having had a number of different roles within the organization. In addition to her role on the Fertilizer Canada Board, Fedorchuk also serves as a Board Member for the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

Fedorchuk succeeds Brian Mark, Senior Director, Sales, West Region, at Nutrien. Mark, who has served as Chair since August 2018, has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective today.

"Brian has shown tremendous leadership over the past three years successfully completing the Vision 2025 strategic plan and staying on an extra year as Chair to ensure the Association's successful leadership transition," said Proud. "I would like to thank Brian for his leadership as Chair and years of service on Fertilizer Canada's Board of Directors."

In addition to Fedorchuk, Fertilizer Canada's 2021-22 Board of Directors includes: (Vice-Chair) Lindsay Kaspick, Koch Fertilizer Canada, ULC; Steve Biggar, Richardson International; Colin Braithwaite, K+S Potash Canada GP; Luke Burton, J.R. Simplot Company; Matt Conacher, Federated Co‑operatives Limited; Capser Kaastra, Sollio Agriculture; Greg Kennette, CF Industries; Don Kitson, International Raw Materials Ltd.; Cassandra Loomans, Sylvite Holdings Inc.; Jim MacEwen, MacEwen Agri-Centre Inc.; Duncan Pottinger, Nutrien; Gary Vogen, Yara North America; and Karen Proud, Fertilizer Canada.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. As the unified voice of the Canadian fertilizer industry, Fertilizer Canada works to promote the safe, responsible, and sustainable distribution and use of fertilizer. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

SOURCE Fertilizer Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Brittany Thibaudeau, Communications Specialist, [email protected], (613) 786-3043

Related Links

https://fertilizercanada.ca/

