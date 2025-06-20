MONTREAL, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - FÉRIQUE Fund Management is pleased to announce the launch of the FÉRIQUE 100% Equity Portfolio, a new investment solution geared to long-term growth. This mutual fund will be available from June 26, 2025, to provide full exposure to global equity markets.

The new fund responds to the growing demand for diversified investment solutions with full exposure to the equity markets. The FÉRIQUE 100% Equity Portfolio has a fund-of-funds structure, offering sound strategic diversification by region, sector and management style.

"The portfolio has been designed and optimized to provide a simple and efficient gateway to the global equity markets," explained Francis Fortin, Vice President, Investments, at FÉRIQUE Fund Management. "It meets the needs of investors who want to take advantage of the return potential of the equity markets, while benefitting from rigorous management."

The fund will be managed by FÉRIQUE Fund Management. In addition to offering regular rebalancing, the portfolio will have some of the industry's most competitive management expense ratios in its category.

The new fund, which is available exclusively to engineering professionals, their families and their businesses, expands the investment options available to them, offering a solution geared to long-term growth.

"Adding this fund enhances our offering so that we can better meet the varied profiles of investors who wish to invest in the FÉRIQUE Funds," Mr. Fortin added. "We're proud to continue developing solutions that support the financial independence of engineering professionals in Quebec."

About FÉRIQUE Fund Management

Founded in 1999, FÉRIQUE Fund Management (www.ferique.com) is the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds. It is the only not-for-profit mutual fund company in Canada dedicated solely to serving the interests of engineering professionals and their families. The company offers 18 mutual funds, including 6 portfolios representing the different asset classes required for healthy diversification. Fund management is entrusted to reputable external firms mandated by FÉRIQUE Fund Management according to their respective specialties. FÉRIQUE Funds total nearly $4.5 billion and has more than 24,000 participants as of March 31, 2025.

