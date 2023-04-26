MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The team of MURAL Festival, presented by Fizz, is proud to unveil the headlining musical artists of the 11th edition of the Festival, which will take place from June 8 to 18 in Montreal!

The MURAL Block Parties, which made the legend of the Festival in the famous parking lot located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, must move! The former site will be transformed by the construction of the Montreal Holocaust Museum starting in the summer of 2023.

The new stage, located at the corner of rue de Gaspé and rue Bernard (5705 de Gaspé) in Montreal, in the heart of the Mile End, will host all paid musical events of the festival this year. The pre-sale of tickets begins this Wednesday, April 26 at noon, with discounted Festival and weekend passes. The general sale of day tickets for individual Block Parties will begin on Friday, April 28, 2023 at noon, on the MURAL Festival website and the ticketing site (muralfestival.com).

The 4 main Block Parties of MURAL Festival 2023 set at the Mile End Stage presented by YouTube, feature:

Friday, June 9 :

Koffee , a Jamaican reggae musician, singer-songwriter, rapper, deejay and guitarist. In 2020, Koffee won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards ceremony. She became the youngest person and the only woman to be awarded in this category. The artist will offer a lively show, along with her musicians and dancers as well as several local talents.





The now famous Moonshine collective Block Party, with Maureen , Nonso Amadi , Djibril Cissé, Pierre Kwenders (DJ Set), San Farafina and many others.This event is a MURAL festival staple, which has become legendary thanks to the Afrobeat and Afrohouse vibes that are Moonshine's signature.





Ferg, Harlem's "Trap Lord" will take to Montreal to show us everything he knows about the art of the Block Party. Accompanied by several local talents, his show promises to be legendary!





Dinos, a Cameroonian-born rapper who grew up in La Courneuve, is a key figure of the French Hip-Hop scene. Creating a cinematic atmospheres and with his powerful lyrics, he will no doubt conquer Montreal audiences, along with opening performances by Montreal veterans High Klassified, Rymz and NoKliché, as well as many others.

The Mile End Stage, with its superb location that's tailor-made for the enjoyment of festival-goers, has a very special history. It has hosted many events in the past, including the famous "Aire Commune" events. MURAL Festival will welcome festival-goers in a spacious new area adorned with spectacular urban art, as part of unique Hip-Hop and electronic music shows, infused with the legendary atmosphere of the MURAL Block Parties.

"The tradition of the MURAL Block Parties, so beloved by our audience, will continue despite all the challenges that we are faced with. We are thrilled to explore an incredible new site this year, right in the heart of Mile End. With such extraordinary musical artists, festival-goers will enjoy an unforgettable party," says Pierre-Alain Benoît, general manager of MURAL festival.

Watch the video of the music lineup realse here : https://youtu.be/1ENBDepkp3w

Despite the change of location for the main Block Parties, MURAL Festival 2023 continues to animate the historic heart of Saint-Laurent as the boulevard will be made pedestrian between rue Sherbrooke and avenue du Mont-Royal for 11 days. Many free musical and artistic events and performances will take place there every day. Stay tuned for these upcoming announcements!

Highlights of MURAL 2023's visual arts lineup

True to form, MURAL Festival will welcome several world-renowned international artists in 2023: the iconic Brazilian duo OSGEMEOS will produce a large mural on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the city center. The French artist Saype will produce a gigantic ephemeral work on the grass of a large city park. Cleon Peterson (USA), Lauren YS (USA), Tima (Morocco) will also create large-scale murals. Artist Bordalo II (Portugal) will make a sculpture-based mural presented by Fizz. Spanish artist Isaac Cordal will disseminate his miniature installations everywhere on Saint-Laurent Boulevard. As for Egle Zvirblyte , the Lithuanian artist who created the visual identity of MURAL 2023, she will create a mural and several art installations on the Festival grounds.

Canadian artists are not left out, on the contrary. The Montrealers of Projet TYXNA will reinvent the famous mural "Mémé la Main, alias Granny" produced during the 1st edition of the Festival in 2013. Kezna Dalz (MTL), as part of a project presented by H&M, Alex Bacon (TOR), and Shalak Attack (TOR) will also produce large murals. Famous Montreal-based street artist Roadsworth will produce several illusionist works on the street and the sidewalks of Saint-Laurent Boulevard. Toronto native birdO will create a huge inflatable work that will be installed on the site of the Festival's Bloc Parties in the Mile End. Finally, JUNKO will produce an impressive metal sculpture presented in collaboration with BIXI.

MURAL 2023 festival, presented by Fizz, is produced with the support of LNDMRK and the Société de développement du boulevard Saint-Laurent (SDBSL), both founding partners of the event.

The Festival's major partners are YouTube, Air Canada, Samsung, the SAQ, Canadian Tire, H&M, BIXI, Just for Laughs, Prosecco DOC and Mugler. The official partners are Bombay Sapphire, Chic-Choc, Stand Up by L'Oréal Paris, Best Buy, Publicité Sauvage, and Panasonic.

MURAL also benefits from the financial support of the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the City of Montreal, Tourisme Montréal, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Conseil des Arts de Montréal and the Institut Français.

Press kit Mural 2023

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is a non-profit organization working primarily in Montreal, whose mission is to democratize urban art. Producer of the MURAL public art festival in Montreal each June, the organization presents mural art, musical performances, digital and technological installations and works, and exhibitions on and around Saint-Laurent Boulevard. The organization also produces public artworks and special events throughout the year, in Montreal and in various regions of Quebec. MURAL is a key player in the promotion of urban art in all its forms, and has been the recipient of several awards since its launch in 2013, such as the Grand Prix du tourisme Montréal (2014, 2016, 2019), the Idea Award (2021), the Grand Prix du design (2022), and the Sponsorship Marketing Award (2022).

