Ferda Last Time. LETTERKENNY Returns for a Twelfth and Final Season, December 25 on Crave

News from TheLede.ca

Twitter.com/Crave_PR

– Six, all-new episodes drop on Christmas Day –

– The series is celebrated by media as "a little masterpiece of Canadiana" (Globe and Mail), "wonderfully weird" (Rolling Stone), and "a surreal Canadian comedy…(offering) a delicious sense of narrative infinity" (New Yorker) –

– The world of LETTERKENNY lives on with SHORESY, which is set to return for a third season on Crave –

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - ♫ On the twelfth day of Christmas, Crave gave to me…the LETTERKENNY series finale ♫

After 75 episodes and eight specials, and amassing 12 Canadian Screen Awards, international critical acclaim, a U.S. streaming deal with Hulu, high-profile brand extensions, some beauty celebrity fans, and an official spinoff, Crave's award-winning original series LETTERKENNY drops its twelfth and final season, on Monday, December 25. The iconic Canadian series is created by, and stars, Jared Keeso, and is produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games and Crave.

"LETTERKENNY is a pop culture, Canadian TV phenomenon, and while we're sad to see Wayne and his buds leave our screens, we're excited that the laughs and ass-kicking live on with Crave fan-favourite, SHORESY," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Thank you to Jared Keeso, and our partners at New Metric Media and Play Fun Games, for bringing Crave audiences into the wickedly funny, small-town Canadian world of LETTERKENNY over 12 seasons."

To view the full release, click here.

For more information please contact

Rachael Jones, [email protected]

SOURCE Crave