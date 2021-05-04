« It was seven years ago, when we first participated in the Best Managed Companies program, that we realized the seriousness of this competition. The rigorous qualification process has convinced us that nothing is left to chance. This allowed us to highlight our strengths as well as our areas for improvement. As new members of the Platinum Best Managed Club, we measure how far we have come, but above all, we set our next goals, becoming a real source of motivation for the whole team. », declared Jean Marchand, president of Fenplast. He adds: « Unfortunately, too few Quebec firms are part of this Select Club, we hope to inspire others. »

Fenplast is incredibly proud of this nomination and what it means. It underlines its commitment to develop and enhance the experience of its employees, partners, and customers. It is an honor that it shares with them, without whom this distinction would not have been possible.

The winners and members of the Best Managed Companies will be honored at a Virtual Gala to be held on May 6, 2021.

About Fenplast

Founded in 1989, Fenplast is a leader in the manufacture of doors and windows in Quebec. Located in Candiac, the manufacturing company now relies on a large distribution network of more than 80 independent specialty retailers or under its ownership. Full integration of manufacturing processes is what sets Fenplast apart from the competition.

The company continues to grow year after year and now employs 700 people dedicated to creating remarkable products in terms of both quality and energy efficiency. Visit www.fenplast.com

Celebrating Canadian Success

Created in 1993, the competition for the best managed companies in Canada (the Best Managed) is the main award program of companies in the country. Its purpose is to recognize the excellence of companies that are owned and managed by Canadians, and with sales of over $ 25 million.

Each year, hundreds of companies participate in an independent and rigorous process that assesses their management capabilities and practices. The program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, the Smith School of Business at Queen's University and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), owned and operated by TMX Group. To find out more, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

SOURCE Fenplast

For further information: Sylvain Arbour, Marketing director, (514) 990-0012, ext. 2401, [email protected]

