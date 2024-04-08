femmes volcans forêts torrents - Nine women artists living in Québec featured at the MAC starting April 11

MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is proud to unveil its latest exhibition, femmes volcans forêts torrents. Open to the public from April 11 to August 18, 2024, in the MAC's temporary location at Place Ville Marie, this group exhibition features works by nine women artists currently living in Québec: asinnajaq, Jacynthe Carrier, Maria Ezcurra, Caroline Gagné, Anahita Norouzi, Nelly-Eve Rajotte, Sabrina Ratté, Sonia Robertson, and Malena Szlam.

At the heart of living beings and their fragility

Organized by curator Marie-Eve Beaupré, femmes volcans forêts torrents invites us to think about the hierarchized relationship between nature and "the living," through a variety of media. The works presented – incorporating drawings, photographs, sculptures, and video and sound installations – are permeable to the territories investigated by each of the nine artists.

Sensitive to the natural elements at which they gaze and the communities of living beings that they connect with, the artists ground their reflections in diverse ecosystems, from the waters of the St. Lawrence River to the soil of the tundra.

Brought together for the first time, these artists make us aware of the fragility of water; let us hear the heartbeat of Earth and the pulse of volcanos; and remind us that trees communicate with each other in the forest, that migratory birds bear the histories of diasporas, that each plant carries the weight of the travels of its species, that all humans sustain a torrent within themselves.

Quotation

"At a time when the disappearance of wild territories and wetlands is accelerating, when the number of non-human living species is plummeting, we must bring to light the amplified traces of their sounds and their fragile presence. Although art cannot solve today's ecological problems, these works offer us opportunities to re-establish our attention and make up for our lack of sensitivity and knowledge with regard to the diversified living world, which urges us to listen to and respect it."

– Marie-Eve Beaupré, guest curator at the MAC.

Accessibility

Available in the gallery (by QR code) and online here, an audiodescribed tour offers a description of the elements and actions that form the works in the exhibition, for people who are visually impaired and blind, as well as for others who want to deepen their understanding of the visual content of the exhibition. A tactile map of the galleries and exhibition texts in large type and Braille are also available for consultation at the reception counter.

Visits and activities

Max et Iris Stern International Symposium: The 16th edition will take place on April 12–13 in the Paul Desmarais Theatre at the Canadian Centre for Architecture. More than Human, More than Nature: Beyond the Living Being offers a look at the points of contact between nature and artificial intelligence and at new ways of living in the world. The symposium is presented in conjunction with the exhibition femmes volcans forêts torrents.

Guest curator for the symposium: Bénédicte Ramade, art historian and art critic.

In-gallery mediation and bilingual tours: Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. (tour at 5:30 p.m.) and Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. (tour at 3:00 p.m.) – Tours and mediation

En famille at the MAC ($): tour and workshop for the entire family (children 6 years and older) on Saturdays May 4, June 1, July 6, and August 3, and Fridays July 5 and August 2 – En famille tour-workshop

Creative Moments ($): creative workshops for adults in conjunction with the exhibition on Tuesdays May 7, 14, and 21, Wednesdays May 8, 15, and 22, and Saturdays May 11, 18, and 25 – Creative workshops

Activities for community groups: program of free tour-workshops centred on the exhibition's themes offered Tuesdays to Fridays from April 17 to August 16 (with reservation) – Group program

A new mural

In addition to the exhibition, des Dieux, et des Monstres [Of Gods, and of Monsters], a mural created by Mara Eagle and curated by Mojeanne Behzadi, will be presented in the MAC corridor at Place Ville Marie from April 11 to September 15, 2024. Montréal artist Mara Eagle underscores the excesses of late capitalism all while offering an alternative reality in which we can lose ourselves. – Mural des Dieux, et des Monstres

Acknowledgments

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is a public corporation subsidized by the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec, and it receives financial support from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts. The Musée extends its thanks to the Fondation du MAC and its many donors who contribute to its outreach.

Practical information

The exhibition femmes volcans forêts torrents is presented at the MAC's temporary Place Ville Marie location, at the corner of Mansfield and Cathcart streets. The main entrance to the Museum is inside the Galerie PVM (access via Mansfield Street).

Hours:

Monday: closed

Tuesday to Friday: 11:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For 60 years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal has been bringing together local and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montréal and Québec. The museum's headquarters, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, is undergoing a major architectural transformation. In the meantime, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, an iconic location in Montreal's business district. Throughout the expansion and renovation, the Museum has continued to engage the public with temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. In addition to two major exhibitions per year, the MAC at Place Ville Marie offers public programs, as well as a wide range of educational services and community outreach activities. www.macm.org

