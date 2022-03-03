Female small business owners on the Rock celebrate International Women's Day with community initiative

"Creating jobs in our community so that people of all skill levels are able to obtain employment is so important. Knowing that you can contribute to the local economy, support other small businesses, and feature local musicians so they can promote their talent is the most rewarding part of my job," says Trudy Chafe, Owner of Fionn MacCool's.

These women call St. John's home and support the career growth of locals within their restaurants. Not only are they small business owners, they are also pillars within their communities providing consistent support for other local businesses, charities, sports teams, and school programs.

Celebrate female leadership on International Women's Day by using the local flyers that were distributed around St. John's.

In the spirit of International Women's day local female-owned businesses were used to photograph and print materials for this campaign.

Photographer- Project Power Back, Tania Heath Photography

Printer- iDesign, Allison Chislett

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,284 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries (Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

For further information: Kate Harrison, Director, Communications, [email protected]; Megan Gauci, Business Development Manager, [email protected]