Female small business owners on the Rock celebrate International Women's Day with community initiative
Mar 03, 2022, 15:00 ET
ST. JOHNS, NL, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This International Women's Day, we are recognizing and celebrating the women of the Rock! Connie, Trudy, Emily and Karen are the proud owners of Kelseys, Fionn MacCool's, and New York Fries, and are encouraging their fellow Newfoundland residents and visitors to stop by their local restaurants. They are passionate about guest experiences and their communities and encourage the support of local female-run businesses.
"Creating jobs in our community so that people of all skill levels are able to obtain employment is so important. Knowing that you can contribute to the local economy, support other small businesses, and feature local musicians so they can promote their talent is the most rewarding part of my job," says Trudy Chafe, Owner of Fionn MacCool's.
These women call St. John's home and support the career growth of locals within their restaurants. Not only are they small business owners, they are also pillars within their communities providing consistent support for other local businesses, charities, sports teams, and school programs.
Celebrate female leadership on International Women's Day by using the local flyers that were distributed around St. John's.
In the spirit of International Women's day local female-owned businesses were used to photograph and print materials for this campaign.
- Photographer- Project Power Back, Tania Heath Photography
- Printer- iDesign, Allison Chislett
About Recipe
Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.
RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,284 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries (Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.
