Female-Owned and Led Marketing Agency, 1Milk2Sugars, Inks Coveted Spot on 32nd Annual Growth List, Named One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business

1M2S has grown by over 200 percent since 2014 to become a top-tier digital marketing and PR firm

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - It's full steam ahead for 1Milk2Sugars. The female-led agency was named one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's most successful entrepreneurial businesses.

Produced by Canadian Business and Maclean's, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. 1M2S earned its spot by posting 217 percent growth between 2014 and 2019 — a trend the agency continues to build on despite this year's daunting economic headwinds.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

A rapidly rising agency with offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York, 1M2S attributes its strong performance in the last five years to staying one-step ahead of industry trends and pivoting their service offerings without losing momentum. This year alone, 1M2S relaunched its website, created a digital showroom and added new marketing capabilities to fuel brands with next-gen strategies for success.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged in this way and feel very proud to be ranked among such elite and high-performing companies," said 1M2S Founder and President, Priya Chopra. "Being included on the Growth List is a testament to our team's agility and passion for shaping brands. We are grateful to share this recognition with our clients who put their trust in our team and drive us to succeed every day."

North America based with a global reach, 1M2S' diverse and loyal team of marketing professionals (a.k.a. "The Sugars") deliver results-driven campaigns that radiate with relevance. Its creative expertise, multilingual capabilities and broad range of customized marketing solutions have been tapped by top international brands including NIVEA, L'Oréal, Coppertone and Centrum to award-winning acclaim.

As a further example of its growth and leadership, 1M2S will soon launch double shot, a new influencer management division. double shot's mission is to make lifestyle marketing more inclusive by amplifying BIPOC and LGBTQ talent and connecting them with forward-looking brands.

"This is an exciting moment for 1M2S as we embark on new challenges and push the boundaries of our industry to shake-up the status quo," said Vice President of 1M2S, Ruth Goudie. "One thing is for sure; we'll keep building on the energy that brought us here and channel it towards an even brighter future."

Now in its 32nd year, the Growth List profiles Canada's most successful entrepreneurial businesses. Winners are included in a special Growth List issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. The official hashtag of the program is #GrowthList.

ABOUT THE GROWTH LIST

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit growthlist.ca. .

ABOUT CANADIAN BUSINESS

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

ABOUT 1MILK2SUGARS

1Milk2Sugars is an award-winning agency specializing in influencer relations, digital marketing and media relations. Priya Chopra, founded 1M2S in 2012 and has expanded its reach to include offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York. Proudly recognized as a Forbes-accredited agency and one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by the Growth List, 1M2S has an esteemed portfolio of top international brands like NIVEA, L'Oréal, Coppertone and Centrum. For more information about 1M2S, please visit: 1Milk2Sugars.com and follow along on sur Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest buzz.

