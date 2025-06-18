Felix Launches Industry's First SoftPOS Solution on Windows with NFM and HP

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Felix Payment Systems Ltd. (Felix), a leading provider of cloud-based payment technologies, proudly announces the industry's first deployment of a Windows SoftPOS solution with NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) in collaboration with HP, Inc. This deployment highlights a growing trend toward SoftPOS solutions, as retailers increasingly seek to create new customer experiences and freedom from legacy systems.

Felix has developed the world's first 100% cloud-based payment acceptance platform and is an industry leader in SoftPOS solutions. Unique to its architecture, Felix has deployed across several device operating systems including Android, Windows and Linux. Additionally, Felix is pre-certified with the major acquirers in North America, creating a flexible and scalable solution for their enterprise customers.

Through the integration of Felix's proprietary Software Development Kit (SDK), NFM enabled contactless payment acceptance on HP's Engage Go 10 mobile devices – leveraging the existing embedded NFC without the need for traditional payment terminals or additional hardware. NFM, one of the largest home furnishing stores in North America, now empowers its sales associates to complete secure, tap-to-pay transactions anywhere on the showroom floor using their Windows HP tablets.

"Our North Star was to develop a point-of-sale solution for sales staff that is modern, as well as one they can be excited about, confident in, and proud to use. The Engage Go 10 is slim, lightweight, fast and has improved battery life. Most importantly, it incorporates NFC capabilities that allows for tap-to-pay integration. With this solution, the tablet can be used in a stand-alone POS device, without the addition of a separate EMV card reader. Credits cards with tap-to-pay functionality are now easily and quickly accepted by simply touching the back of the tablet. This creates an improved experience for our sales staff, with functionality and capabilities that customers are accustomed to." - Robyn Messerly, CIO of NFM

SoftPOS solution offers retailers a unique payment experience and various operational efficiencies.

Increased Sales Floor Mobility : Sales associates are no longer tethered to fixed checkout counters. They can assist customers, answer questions, and close sales from anywhere in the store—improving customer satisfaction and conversion rates.

: Sales associates are no longer tethered to fixed checkout counters. They can assist customers, answer questions, and close sales from anywhere in the store—improving customer satisfaction and conversion rates. Reduced Hardware Costs : By eliminating the need for dedicated payment terminals and integrating payment capabilities into existing smart devices.

: By eliminating the need for dedicated payment terminals and integrating payment capabilities into existing smart devices. Shorter Wait Times : With checkout available at the point of decision, customers spend less time in line, which has led to improved store flow and higher throughput during peak hours.

: With checkout available at the point of decision, customers spend less time in line, which has led to improved store flow and higher throughput during peak hours. Full integration into the POS: Seamless experience for users with access embedded into the system they're already familiar with.

Seamless experience for users with access embedded into the system they're already familiar with. Seamless connection to acquiring bank: Keep the retailer's existing banking relationship. Felix creates and maintains the bridge between the device and the merchant acquirer – just like a traditional terminal.

Large retailers are increasingly recognizing the potential of SoftPOS solutions as a flexible, cost-effective alternative to traditional payment terminals. By integrating SoftPOS into their broader software strategy, they're unifying payment capabilities with other digital tools, creating a more streamlined and scalable in-store experience. This shift not only accelerates innovation but also reduces dependency on legacy hardware manufacturers, giving retailers greater control over their payment infrastructure.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for our company and the payments industry. For the first time, we are bringing our innovative SoftPOS technology to Windows devices, unlocking a new frontier of flexibility and functionality for businesses worldwide. This deployment reflects our unwavering commitment to driving progress and empowering businesses through cutting edge solutions. We are deeply honored to collaborate with HP and NFM on this historic deployment. Their vision and trust in our technology has been instrumental in bringing this transformative solution to life. Together, we are setting a new standard for seamless, secure and efficient payment experiences." – Andrew Cole, CEO of Felix Payment Systems Ltd.

HP is committed to enhancing the in-store shopping experience for retailers and their customers by enabling SoftPOS payment solutions across a variety of NFC-enabled devices, including the HP Engage One Pro G2 and HP Engage Go. By reducing or eliminating the need for traditional payment terminals, the HP Engage portfolio streamlines transactions, delivering faster, more flexible payment experiences—whether at a fixed checkout counter, integrated self-service kiosks, or mobile payment stations anywhere in the store.

"In the dynamic world of retail, seamless transactions have evolved from a convenience to a necessity. At HP, we are dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative technology that ensures secure, frictionless payment experiences for their customers. Our collaboration with Felix to enable SoftPOS across our HP Engage devices exemplifies this mission, and we look forward to continuing our work together to drive even greater efficiency and ease around payment." - Andrew Medlin, Senior Director and Global Head of HP Retail and Industry Solutions

About Felix Payment Systems Ltd.

Felix Payment Systems Ltd. is a pioneer in next-generation payment solutions with a focus on SoftPOS and cloud-based platforms. Designed for speed, security, and seamless integration, Felix helps merchants redefine how they accept payments. Felix offers unparalleled compatibility by supporting Android, Windows and Linux operating systems. Through their pre-certified Level 3 connections to North American acquirers including Elavon, Chase, FISERV, TSYS, Heartland and NAB, they offer ultimate flexibility for merchants.

About NFM

Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas with a planned fifth location in Cedar Park, Texas a suburb of Austin.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more.

For more information, visit www.payfelix.com or contact [email protected].

