Felix's SoftPOS Payment Platform Achieves MPoC Certification

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Felix Payment Systems Ltd. (Felix) today announced that its contactless cloud-based SoftPOS payment platform has achieved the Payment Card Industry's (PCI) Mobile Payments on Commercial off the Shelf (MPoC) certification. The MPoC credential is an important achievement for Felix. It represents a significant milestone in the company's journey to become a global leader in SoftPOS technologies.

Felix is a Vancouver-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-based payment solutions. The company developed the world's first fully cloud-based contactless kernel platform that transforms any near field communication (NFC)-enabled device—such as smartphones, tablets, POS displays or kiosks—into a certified, secure payment terminal. This technology eliminates the need for traditional hardware like dongles or dedicated terminals. The setup enables merchants to accept payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover with a simple tap.

Felix serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, healthcare and transit with a particular focus on large-scale businesses. Felix offers an easily adaptable software development kit (SDK) that facilitates quick deployment and seamless integration across different platforms and devices.

"Becoming MPoC certified is a major step forward for Felix," said Andrew Cole, the company's CEO. "Our success in earning this certification is a tribute to our team's determination and commitment. Our group has worked diligently to achieve this global standard which supports our mission to deliver industry leading digital payment solutions to our customers."

The MPoC standard, developed and governed by the PCI Security Standards Council, is the most advanced and comprehensive guideline for contactless payments on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices. Felix adheres to MPoC's rigorous security and performance requirements. The company stands out in the payments industry as one of only a few global players certified as an isolated SDK software, which deploys and manages secure contactless transactions across a wide range of COTS devices.

MPoC certification requires that SoftPOS vendors adhere to a variety of features and standards, including:

Security of payment data

COTS device compliance

Security threat mitigation

Integrity of the payment process

Attestation and monitoring

Isolated software development kits (SDKs)

The CEO added, "In addition to offering a fully isolated cloud-based SDK, Felix also provides merchants with pre-certified connectivity to major acquirers, including Chase, FISERV, Elavon, TSYS, Heartland, and North American Bancard. This inherent feature provides the benefits and functionality of a gateway, allowing customers to maintain their existing banking relationships."

