SAGUENAY, QC, March 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - World No. 18 tennis player, Felix Auger-Aliassime, will be wearing the logo of a new sponsor when he takes to the courts at the Miami Open which kicks off today. The professional tennis player has just signed a partnership with A3 Surfaces, a Quebec-based company whose unique technology makes it a leader in the fight against the transmission of bacterial and viral diseases.

These two Quebec champions have chosen to join forces to reach the greatest heights in their respective fields. More specifically, A3 Surfaces has signed a two-year visibility agreement with Félix Auger-Aliassime.

As A3 Surfaces is getting ready to market its antimicrobial anodized aluminum products in Europe, Felix Auger-Aliassime, one of the world's best tennis players, will be a key international ambassador for the company.

Quotes

"A3 Surfaces is proud to partner with Felix Auger-Aliassime, one of the world's best tennis players and an inspiring high-level athlete. Through his talent, perseverance and personality, Felix embodies the work ethic and commitment that is a strong A3 Surfaces corporate value. This ambassador embodies the image of our company."

- Jean-Sébastien Lemieux, General Manager of A3 Surfaces

"I am thrilled to be associated with A3S, an inspiring and innovative Quebec company that stands out internationally and makes a difference in people's lives. We share not only the same roots, but also the same values and it is with pride that I will be wearing their logo at my games."

- Félix Auger-Aliassime

About A3 Surfaces

A3S was founded in 2015 and is established in Saguenay (Québec, Canada). The company has a multidisciplinary team composed of several highly specialized professionals in applied technologies. Together, they have developed antimicrobial anodized aluminum, a technology that is unique in the world. This technology aims to become a key factor in the fight against viral or bacterial disease transmission through a self-disinfecting biocidal surface treatment.

