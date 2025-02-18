QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Feldan Therapeutics ("Feldan"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specialized in the development of treatments based on intracellular delivery of therapeutics, is pleased to announce an investment from Linearis Ventures, supported by Ville de Québec. This funding is in addition to recent contributions from existing shareholders, including Genesys Capital, Investissement Québec, Fonds de Solidarité FTQ and Amgen.

The overall investment will support the progression of Feldan's lead candidate, FLD-103, a non-surgical treatment for basal cell carcinoma (BCC) currently in clinical trials and help accelerate the expansion of its pipeline.

"We are pleased to welcome Linearis Ventures as a strategic investor," said François-Thomas Michaud, CEO of Feldan Therapeutics. "Their expertise in developing and commercializing oncology drugs comes at a pivotal moment as we prepare for key Phase 1/2a data with FLD-103. This investment reflects our confidence in our team and delivery platform and will further accelerate our efforts to bring transformative therapies to patients."

Feldan is pioneering intracellular delivery with its Shuttle peptide technology, enabling efficient and localized biomolecule transport to advance the development of novel therapeutics. Its lead candidate, FLD-103, entered a Phase 1/2a trial in Q4-2024 and promises to offer BCC patients an alternative to surgery, improving treatment outcomes and quality of life. The ongoing study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of FLD-103. Feldan is also advancing its pulmonary program, leveraging the Shuttle's unique ability to transport biomolecules into hard-to-deliver lung cells to address the unmet and growing medical needs of patients with respiratory diseases. The company is also working on expanding its pipeline with additional non-surgical therapies for skin cancer.

"Linearis Ventures is thrilled to join visionary investors in supporting Feldan's breakthrough work, leveraging our AI expertise to accelerate the development of oncology therapeutics and expand its pipeline of transformative compounds," said Alexandre Le Bouthillier, PhD, General Partner at Linearis Ventures.

"Our investment in the Linearis Ventures fund is creating the desired leverage in the life sciences and AI sectors, both critical drivers for the future," said Mr. Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City. "We applaud Linearis for its financial and expertise-driven support of Feldan, a Quebec-based company. We remain dedicated to fostering the development of Quebec City's key life sciences and health sectors."

About Feldan:

Feldan is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments based on the intracellular delivery of therapeutics. Its proprietary peptide-based technology, the Feldan Shuttle, enables the safe and efficient delivery of antisense oligonucleotides into cells, unlocking the potential for a new generation of therapies. Feldan's pipeline currently focuses on diseases affecting the skin and lungs.

For more information: www.feldan.com

About Linearis Ventures:

Linearis Ventures, through its tandem Ventures Fund and laboratory, pioneers and supports discoveries to prevent, detect, and treat metabolic diseases, including cancer and diabetes, through direct investment in innovative AI and life science companies.

To learn more about Linearis Ventures, visit us at https://www.linearis.com/

