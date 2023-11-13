FEI Canada Toronto Chapter hosts the 2023 National Business Book Award Ceremony - Winner Announced

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), Toronto Chapter congratulates Stephen Poloz, author of The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future, on winning the 2023 National Business Book Award. Stephen Poloz is one of the world's most respected economists with over 40 years of experience in economic and investment research, forecasting, banking, and policymaking, including seven years as Governor of the Bank of Canada.

The National Business Book Award is an award presented every year (by The National Business Book Award) since 1985, recognizing outstanding talent in Canadian business writing. The winner was announced by Senator Pamela Wallin at an award ceremony, hosted by FEI Canada Toronto Chapter, at The National Club in Toronto on November 8, 2023.

We would like to recognize and congratulate the 2023 National Business Book Award finalists:

Unprecedented – Canada's Top CEOs on Leadership During COVID-19

Compiled and edited by Steve Mayer and Andrew Willis

Signal, an imprint of McClelland & Stewart

No Bootstraps When You're Barefoot: My Rise from a Jamaican Plantation Shack to the Boardrooms of Bay Street

Wes Hall

Random House Canada

About Financial Executives International Canada

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters across Canada, our association provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries and functions and represents a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations.

