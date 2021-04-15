TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - On June 1-3, 2021, Canada's senior financial leaders will gather virtually for the 2021 Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) Annual Conference, brought to you by the FEI Canada Québec Chapter.

This year's theme is focused on Optimizing the DNA of 21st-Century Leaders and includes programming and speakers covering topics on ethics, governance, mergers and acquisitions, and diversity and inclusion, as well as the hotly anticipated 2021-2022 Economic Outlook featuring Clement Gignac, Senior Vice President Investments & Chief Economist, iA Financial Group, Robert Hogue, Senior Economist, RBC, Bruce Kasman, Chief Economist & Head of Global Economic Research, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and Dan North, Chief Economist, Euler Hermes North America.

Other industry-leading speakers from Canadian business and finance include Michael Rousseau, President & CEO, Air Canada, Nancy Russle, Senior Vice President & Chief Internal Auditor Great-West Lifeco Inc., Stéphane Lefebvre, CEO, Cirque du Soleil, Jean Bélanger, President And CEO, Premier Tech, and Caroline Codsi, President & Founder of Women in Governance and one of the top 100 most powerful women in Canada.

"Over the years, the FEI Canada Annual Conference has built an unrivalled reputation as an opportunity to network with other finance executives, engage with educational thought leaders and obtain insights on the latest issues and trends. We are looking forward to connecting with our members, guests, and sponsors live at the upcoming 2021 Virtual Conference", said Georgina Blanas, Executive Director at FEI Canada.

"To know where you are going, you have to know where you are coming from. For us, financial leaders, 2020 will have permanent impacts on our way of seeing the future and helping our companies to reach sustainable growth", says Marc Ouellet, 2021 Conference Chair.

Registration is now open for the 2021 Virtual Conference. To register, and for all information on the 2021 Virtual Conference, including sponsorship opportunities, speakers, sessions and run-times, please head to the Conference website at www.feicanadaconference.ca.

To view and download the 2021 Conference sponsorship prospectus, follow the link here:

EN- https://bit.ly/2Rjc4Rn

FR - https://bit.ly/3d0t8nD

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500 members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions, and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada's leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada .

SOURCE Financial Executives International Canada

For further information: For any other questions related to the Conference, contact Events Director, Rita Plaskett at [email protected]

