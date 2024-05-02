This year, Empire has unveiled a Feed the Dream lunchbox as the centerpiece of its campaign. Drawing inspiration from heartfelt childhood moments of finding surprise notes of encouragement packed in lunches, fans across Canada will be able to send their own personal messages of support to Team Canada athletes via FeedtheDream.ca. The Feed the Dream lunchbox is a unique way to remind Team Canada that their friends, families, hometown communities, and country are all cheering them on.

Feed the Dream will come to life for Canadians through an emotive campaign, centered on the idea of loving notes left in a child's lunchbox:

Emotionally stirring Feed the Dream film spots and dynamic Team Canada athlete imagery.

film spots and dynamic Team Canada athlete imagery. A media partnership with CBC, bringing Olympics and Paralympics coverage to Canadians, including special dedicated content with athletes and their families from Canada Olympic House and the Sobeys Family & Friends Lounge in Paris .

. A Hometown Tour engaging families in local communities across Canada with the Feed the Dream Mobile Food Experience Trailer.

with the Mobile Food Experience Trailer. Opportunities for Canadians to win their own Feed the Dream lunchboxes by leaving a message of support on FeedtheDream.ca.

lunchboxes by leaving a message of support on FeedtheDream.ca. In-store and digital engagements with shopper contests providing a chance to win an array of Feed the Dream prizes.

"As a company committed to nurturing families, we believe that nutritious food and genuine support from family and friends are essential in helping nourish Olympic and Paralympic dreams," said Erika DeHaas, Vice President, Marketing, Empire Company Limited. "We take great pride in our continued support for Canadian athletes. As the first Official Grocer of Team Canada, we are thrilled to continue our support for sports in Canada as it evolves with new categories and athletes. We are so excited to be a part of the community cheering for Team Canada again this year."

Additionally, Empire is proud to announce the roster of "Team Sobeys" athletes who will represent the diverse communities served by Empire's family of banners at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, including Team Canada's first athlete to compete in the newly formed Breaking category.

Team Sobeys athletes will aim to inspire Canadians on the world stage:

Damian Warner , Decathlon ( London, Ontario )

, Decathlon ( ) Ellie Black , Gymnastics ( Halifax, Nova Scotia )

, Gymnastics ( ) Joshua Liendo , Swimming ( Toronto, Ontario )

, Swimming ( ) Phil Wizard, Breaking ( Vancouver, British Columbia )

) Kate O'Brien , Para Cycling ( Vancouver, British Columbia )

, Para Cycling ( ) Stefan Daniel , Para Triathlon ( Calgary, Alberta )

, Para Triathlon ( ) Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson , Beach Volleyball ( Toronto, Ontario )

"For Team Canada athletes to thrive on the world stage, it requires an incredible amount of hard work, bravery, and perseverance. Their success is only possible with the support of family, friends, coaches, and fans – and of course of partners like Sobeys who share our Olympic values and understand what it takes to support an athlete's Olympic dream. We're thrilled that Feed the Dream will celebrate that inspiring story on the road to Paris," said Jacquie Ryan, the Chief Brand and Commercial Officer at the COC.

"Unwavering support from family, friends, and the greater community are critical to athletes working hard to achieve their goals," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Feed the Dream brings to life a nation of support behind Paralympic athletes, providing them with proper nutrition and encouragement as they prepare to compete amongst the world's best in Paris."

Empire is committed to connect families and communities through food as they watch, cheer, and support Team Canada this summer. Canadians can learn more about Feed the Dream, participate in contests and giveaways and show their support for Team Sobeys athletes by leaving encouraging messages at www.FeedTheDream.ca .

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $30.7 billion in annual sales and $16.6 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 131,000 people.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Through the Team Canada Impact Agenda and together with our partners, the COC is committed to making sport safe, inclusive and barrier-free so more young people can play and stay in sport. Learn more at olympic.ca .

ABOUT THE CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in partnership with 27 member sport organizations, dedicated to the power and impact of Paralympic sport. Holding a vision of an inclusive world realized through Paralympic sport, its mission is to deliver the best-prepared teams for Games excellence while modeling and promoting disability inclusion and accessibility. Championing the stories and successes of high-performance athletes with disabilities, the Canadian Paralympic Committee inspires Canadians to embrace inclusivity and actively engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.

