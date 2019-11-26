Fednav Excellence Recognized by Two Industry Awards

These two awards spotlight Fednav's excellence in the maritime industry for over seven decades of dedication. With constant leadership in implementing the highest operating standards regarding the safety and efficiency of its fleet, the company aims to constantly lessen its environmental impact. This recent vessel, the 2019-built Federal St Laurent, has further evolved technologically to improve fuel efficiency and meet Fednav's bold objective of constantly reducing greenhouse gases. Named after the river that flows through the city from its headquarters in Montreal, the vessel is the fourth to be named Federal St. Laurent . This name represents the close relationship between the company and the St. Lawrence River and its maritime community. From a small shipping company to a leading shipowner and terminal operator, Fednav has made a name for itself as being one of the top employers for nearly a decade, putting people first, aiming to lead through a shared commitment to excellence. It is through long-lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers that the company has grown, all while maintaining its reliability in ocean shipping and displaying unwavering consistency and integrity.

Fednav management is honoured to be rewarded with these distinctions and is grateful to the International Bulk Journal for hosting this prestigious event. The company wishes to in turn recognize its ship managers, shipbuilders, customers, and suppliers, as for without their contribution and support, this would not be possible.

Fednav is a privately-owned shipping company and is the largest international dry-bulk shipping group in Canada. The company employs 300 office staff worldwide—200 in its Montreal headquarters—and maintains commercial offices overseas in Antwerp, Charlotte, Hamburg, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Tokyo, and runs 11 terminals in North America under the name FMT.

For more information, please visit www.fednav.com.

SOURCE Fednav Limited

For further information: Suzanne Bleau-Myrand, Senior Manager, Marketing, 514.878.6510, marketing@fednav.com, www.fednav.com

Related Links

www.fednav.com

