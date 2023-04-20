Canadian operations and expertise helping to drive forward innovative logistics solutions for one of the world's largest logistics companies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Just over two years after announcing its global target of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040, FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is hard at work to deliver on that goal—thanks in part to local efforts spearheaded by FedEx Express Canada.

In 2020, FedEx Express Canada made its first move to electrify its pickup and delivery fleet with the launch of an electric cargo bike (e-bike) pilot in Toronto. Fast-forward to today, the company boasts one of the largest fleets of e-bikes of any country in the FedEx global network. It's also in the process of building charging infrastructure across its Canadian facilities, including the 80 charging stations that have already been installed in preparation for the delivery of its first electric delivery vans in the coming months.

To achieve the goal of carbon neutral operations globally, the company has a target for the entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to be electric, zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040. As part of that effort, FedEx Express plans for 50% of its global PUD vehicle purchases to be electric by 2025, rising to 100% by 2030.

"At FedEx, we see things from a bird's-eye view, which gives us insight into the impact we have on the world," said Dean Jamieson, vice president of operations at FedEx Express Canada. "But we also look out from our front steps and know that the work we do has a significant impact on our communities, benefits the environment and provides a higher quality of life for all Canadians."

Besides being a sound solution to reduce emissions from last-mile delivery, the introduction of low emission e-bikes has proven to be an innovative and environmentally friendly addition to city streets, helping reduce traffic and noise pollution. In total, the Canadian e-bike fleet has travelled more than 50,000 kilometres – through rain, sun, and snow – averting 14 tonnes of CO₂. In true Canadian fashion, the bikes can operate safely in winter conditions where bike lanes have been plowed of snow. Bike couriers are outfitted with wet and winter weather gear, and the bikes are equipped with snow tires to manage winter road conditions safely.

On the aviation side, FedEx is looking at everything from the use of alternative fuels, aircraft modernization, fuel-saving programs, and carbon capture solutions. In Canada, FedEx recently completed the transition of its fleet of B727 aircraft to B757s, which provide 20% more payload capacity and are up to 36% more fuel efficient.

Canadian Expertise, Global Impacts

Because of FedEx Express Canada's success in bringing sustainable logistics to market, the Canadian team has also been collaborating on testing other solutions to reduce its footprint in crowded urban centres, with the goal of helping to bring these innovations worldwide. FedEx has been testing the BrightDrop Trace Move, an electric cart, in Toronto and New York. When used in high density, vertical environments, these units have the potential to help reduce traffic congestion, improve efficiency, and reduce engine idling times for delivery vans and trucks. Couriers can stop at multiple locations without the need to re-load or find parking in already busy districts. The BrightDrop Trace Move units were first piloted by FedEx in downtown Toronto in 2020 and testing will resume again in the coming weeks.

FedEx is also working with organizations like the Pembina Institute on initiatives to support Canada's clean energy transition, and continues investing in charitable organizations like Tree Canada and Ecotrust Canada to ensure sustainability-focused organizations can continue their critical work in protecting and enhancing the environment for generations to come.

"Earth Month is a powerful reminder that action needs to be taken by individuals and organizations. We know that the future of the planet is top of mind for a significant number of consumers, who also believe that companies are responsible for protecting the environment," said Jamieson. "Investments like these will help us deliver lasting environmental benefits to our customers, our team members, and our planet."

For more on sustainability at FedEx, please visit fedex.ca/sustainability.

