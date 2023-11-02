FedEx Boosts e-Fleet, Digital Services, Workforce to "Deliver Happy" to Canadians

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The 2023 holiday season is approaching, and gift-giving Canadians are being resourceful to try to avoid feeling the pinch of inflation. According to the annual FedEx Express Holiday Shopping Survey, 85 per cent of Canadians who plan to shop for the holidays say that they are likely to face more budget pressure this year with 37 per cent saying they intend to spend less than they did last year, a significant jump from 22 per cent in 2022. The survey also reveals that more than half of Canadians (57 per cent) prefer to shop online compared to in-store. Of those survey respondents who plan to do holiday shopping online this year, 66 per cent do so for the convenience, 59 per cent do so to save time, and almost half (46 per cent) do so to easily compare specs and pricing. One-third (34 per cent) said they leverage online shopping for lower prices on their holiday purchases.

"Inflation and economic pressures are top of mind for Canadians as they approach the holiday season," said Ann-Marie McIntosh, Vice President, Marketing, Customer Experience, and Corporate Communications at FedEx Express Canada. "Amidst these challenges, online shopping emerges as a powerful tool for Canadians seeking to maximize their holiday budget and secure the best deals this shopping season. The convenience and accessibility of online platforms provide opportunities to shop smartly and efficiently."

Commissioned by FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), and conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum, the survey uncovers key insights into Canadians' holiday shopping behaviour and concerns. These include:

Over one-quarter (28 per cent) of online shoppers note they had packages stolen in the past (vs. 24 per cent last year and 20 per cent in 2021). Overall, 70 per cent of online shoppers are at least somewhat worried about package theft. Tracking shipments and checking delivery notifications is the most common way of protecting from package theft, and three-in-five (61 per cent) shoppers say they do this.

Despite porch piracy concerns, online shopping remains stable, with 69 per cent of online shoppers expecting to maintain their current spending levels in the next 12 months.

Additionally, 61 per cent now check online availability first when purchasing non-grocery items, up from 56 per cent in 2022.

FedEx electric fleet, enhanced self-serve tools deliver on Canadians' expectations

Just as Canadians gradually embraced online shopping over the years, FedEx Express Canada is also undergoing a paradigm-altering transformation, with electric vehicles joining its fleet of delivery vehicles. This past June, FedEx Express Canada introduced its first 50 BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vans in Toronto, Montreal, and Surrey, and recently added another 10 in Surrey. According to the survey, the introduction of electric vehicles aligns with the views of nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of the survey's respondents who stated that a switch to electric vehicles is a step in the right direction for the environment. FedEx also continues to invest in its electric cargo bike fleet, which it first launched in 2020 and has since expanded to several cities across Canada. These bikes provide a more agile solution for residential deliveries, while helping to reduce traffic, and air and noise pollution in crowded urban centres.

The company is not only investing in its electric fleet, but also improving the online shopping experience for recipients of FedEx packages. Package recipients can track their packages on the FedEx app, get an estimated delivery window, manage their deliveries to redirect to hold locations, and see a picture confirmation of residential driver-released deliveries on the FedEx tracking page, without logging in. This feature is very helpful for online shoppers who want to stay on top of their delivery status as the survey found that 37 per cent of online shoppers track their shipments at least once a day after they get a confirmation of shipment.

Employment opportunities at FedEx Express Canada

FedEx continues to expand its award-winning team to meet the increased demand during the holiday season. The company is actively hiring in various markets across Canada. Interested candidates can explore career opportunities and apply through the FedEx Express Canada careers page at fedex.ca/careers.

"Part of bringing joy to Canadians during this festive season is about helping them complete their holiday to-do lists without a hitch, and FedEx is committed to doing its part through our continuous investments in our operation," said Ann-Marie McIntosh. "We deeply value the trust that Canadian consumers and businesses place in us during this important time of year. We stand ready to help ensure a seamless and happy holiday season for all."

About the Survey

The survey was conducted from October 1 to 5, 2023 with a representative sample of 1,507 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, balanced on age, gender, region, and education to Census Canada. Interviews were conducted in both English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of nearly $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

