FedEx Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Establishing a Wide Global Delivery Network to Offer a Differentiated Courier Service

Annually, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make from its services or products. The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

"FedEx Malaysia has successfully leveraged a combination of huge global network establishments, large fleets, and innovative international courier service solutions to address industry challenges," said Norazah Bachok, Senior Analyst, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "It has created a strong foothold in the market with its focus on automated robotic technologies, online digital facilities enhancements and strategic partnerships. Furthermore, the company has invested in technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) to boost productivity and employs online and digital tools to deliver next-level user experiences. To enhance its services for eCommerce customers, it has firmed up strategic alliances that will help it expand service accessibility outside Tier I cities and empower its customers, especially small and medium businesses."

Supported by a vast global delivery network, FedEx Malaysia has established operations in the market that connects customers with delivery and pick-up services to and from all major countries in the world. Its ability to provide solutions and services based on customers' requirements, whether they demand inexpensive services or vehicle, time, and day-specific services gives it a distinct market advantage.

FedEx is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, serving more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. It has more than 400 flights operated in Asia Pacific per week. In Malaysia, FedEx has 17 branches and more than 1,400 employees. It has three gateways in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Penang International Airport (PEN) and Senai Mini Gateway. All these airports are linked to its intraAsia delivery network, which connects 20 cities in Asia-Pacific for next-day delivery.

Its top solutions and services are FedEx International First®, FedEx International Priority®, FedEx International Economy®, FedEx International Priority® Freight, FedEx International Economy® Freight, and Special Services. Through FedEx International First®, it offers early morning deliveries worldwide for time-critical shipments. FedEx International Priority® offers time-definite deliveries to more than 220 countries and territories around the globe. With FedEx International Economy®, it provides cost-effective deliveries that are not time-critical. The FedEx International Priority ® Freight and FedEx International Economy® Freight cover the delivery of shipments in bulk from the location of origin to multiple locations in select countries. It also offers custom solutions such as charter flight, vehicle, next flight out, and on-board courier.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Kala Mani.S.

P: +607-560 3656

E: [email protected]

About FedEx Express



FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee1.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

1 Subject to relevant terms and conditions.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

