MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics is pleased to announce that its CEO, Ms. Tiffany Callender, will soon undertake a pan-Canadian tour in an effort to meet Black entrepreneurs and community leaders throughout the provinces.

This tour marks the beginning of a long series of visits and meetings planned for the coming year. FACE will set out for Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Surrey, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary with the aim of meeting, discussing with and drawing inspiration from Black entrepreneurs in an effort to ensure that its service offer is on par with their aspirations.

"I am very pleased to finally be able to meet members of our community, listen to them and share with them FACE's vision and its objectives as a catalyst for their success. It is thanks to the devotion of various partner organizations that we will organize public events which will be occasions to meet and discuss what has been accomplished so far and what is yet to be done," declared Ms. Callender.

Details

Ottawa : July 18 th

: Thunder Bay : July 20 th

: Toronto : July 19 th and from July 21 st to July 24 th

: and from to Surrey : July 25 th

: Vancouver : July 26 th to July 27 th

: to Edmonton : August 5 th and August 6 th

: and Calgary : August 7 th

The details of the itinerary and provisions for registering for the events organized by FACE and its partners as part of this tour will be available on social media (Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn).

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

SOURCE The Federation of African Canadian Economics

For further information: Yasmine Abdelfadel, (514) 804-6182, [email protected]