Federated Co-operatives Ltd. wages censorship war on Unifor

REGINA, Jan. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - As the lockout of nearly 800 refinery workers enters its seventh week, more proof that Federated Co-operatives Limited is a corporate bully emerged as five radio stations refused to air Unifor's newest radio ad promoting Unifor's national boycott.

"Not only is Co-op attacking its own workers, they are using their corporate influence as a multi-billion dollar conglomerate to pressure radio stations from airing our boycott Co-op ad," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

CFMY-FM in Medicine Hat, CHLB-FM in Lethbridge, CHWF-FM in Nanaimo, CJPG-FM in Portage La Prairie, and CKDV-F+ Prince George initially aired the ad but then pulled it.

"The stations claim they do not want to take sides but it's clear they are caving to Co-op's demands as they continue to act like a greedy corporate bully," said Scott Doherty, lead negotiator and assistant to the National President.

Several vendors such as bus companies and other rental agencies have also refused to supply Unifor members, saying Co-op has asked them not to do business with the union.

Unifor 594 members were locked out December 5, 2019 after the company demanded concessions that include gutting workers' pensions.

On December 15, Unifor launched a boycott of all Co-op retailers and has been advertising on radio, television and billboards. For more information visit BoycottCo-op.ca.

