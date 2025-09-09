WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The annual conference of federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture was held in Winnipeg, Manitoba, from September 7 to 9, 2025. Ministers recognized the impacts of dry conditions and wildfire activity affecting regions across Canada, and the significant uncertainty caused by tariffs.

FPT Ministers met to advance collaborative efforts in support of a resilient, sustainable and competitive agriculture sector and affirmed their commitment to working together to support hard-working producers and processors to address a variety of existing and emerging challenges. Ministers highlighted ongoing engagement activities across governments, industry and with key sector partners and acknowledged the recently imposed tariffs' impacts on the sector and the economy. Trade action on Canadian canola, peas, pork, and seafood and other commodities has significant financial and economic implications for the agriculture and agri-food industry. To support the sector's ability to navigate evolving trade dynamics, Ministers emphasized the importance of ongoing engagement with key trading partners, including the United States and China, while expanding and diversifying market access and enhancing critical infrastructure. Ministers also heard from a panel of experts, composed of producers, processors, food manufacturers and others from across the agriculture and agri-food value chain on future trade opportunities, infrastructure and other investments. Ministers discussed the conditions of competition between domestic and imported agriculture and agri-food products, and agreed to examine the issue in further detail.

Throughout the conference, discussions focused on ensuring that Business Risk Management (BRM) programs are sustainable and reflect the needs of producers. Ministers reviewed recent adjustments to the AgriStability program for the 2025 program year, including increases to both the compensation rate and the maximum payment limit. Ministers confirmed their intention to implement the necessary adjustments to include feed costs associated with rented pasture as an allowable expense starting in the 2026 program year, while exploring the possibility of adding further allowable expenses to improve program effectiveness. In their discussions on the next policy framework, Ministers explored opportunities for potential reforms to the BRM suite and tasked officials with continuing to assess and develop options that ensure programs are more coherent and responsive.

FPT Ministers discussed their commitment to preserving the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations as the basis for interprovincial and territorial trade of food in Canada, while continuing joint efforts on the slaughter availability pilot projects and pursuing a number of other opportunities to further facilitate internal trade. Seizing these opportunities will help ensure food safety while protecting continued access for Canadian businesses to critical export markets.

Ministers reaffirmed commitments to take collaborative action on key initiatives related to animal disease preparedness, prevention and response activities. Ministers highlighted progress with governments and industry, including on preparedness activities related to African swine fever, a Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine bank for Canada, and work to reduce the impact of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Ministers also underscored the importance of biosecurity to safeguard animal health and the sector's resilience.

Ministers heard a presentation from the Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA). They highlighted the importance of a science and evidence-based regulatory system that is predictable, reliable, economic-minded and timely. Ministers discussed the need to enhance collaboration and consultation among governments to improve the efficiency of the pesticide regulation system, investment in research to promote innovative pest management and preventative tools.

Ministers welcomed recent progress on reducing red tape, regulatory modernization efforts and improving service delivery for regulated parties. Initiatives include a streamlined pathway for the approval of feed products, and the launch of a centralized website to simplify licencing. Ministers supported continued work to pursue harmonization of Canada's Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) enhanced feed ban with the U.S. to improve competitiveness for producers and processors. These efforts support regulatory modernization, economic growth, and better outcomes for producers and consumers across Canada. Ministers discussed the importance of addressing food waste.

The next Annual FPT Ministers' meeting will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia. For more information, please see the Backgrounder: Summary of Items from the 2025 Annual Meeting of Federal Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture.

Quotes

"From coast to coast to coast, we want to see our producers seize new opportunities, reduce regulatory barriers, expand market access, and drive solid economic growth for the sector as a whole. By working together, we will help ensure producers have the tools they need to succeed, while strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the sector for years to come."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Manitoba government recognizes farmers and the critical job they do. It was our pleasure to welcome provincial and territorial ministers to share producers' concerns with the federal Minister of Agriculture. During times of uncertainty, we are committed to working with federal, provincial and territorial partners, as well as with industry, to keep agriculture strong. Our focus remains on long-term economic stability, while continuing to advocate for initiatives that help producers navigate global market and trade pressures."

- The Honourable Ron Kostyshyn, Manitoba Minister of Agriculture

Quick facts

In 2024, Canada's agriculture and agri-food system generated $149.2 billion , representing about 7 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product (GDP), and provided 1 in 9 jobs in Canada .

agriculture and agri-food system generated , representing about 7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), and provided 1 in 9 jobs in . Canada's global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall were $92.2 billion in 2024, compared to $91.6 billion in 2023.

global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall were in 2024, compared to in 2023. In 2024, Canada exported nearly $100.3 billion globally in agri-food, fish and seafood products combined. In 2023, that number was $99.2 billion .

exported nearly globally in agri-food, fish and seafood products combined. In 2023, that number was . The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment between federal, provincial and territorial governments. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and $2.5 billion in cost-shared programs and activities that are cost-shared at 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Related products

Backgrounder: Summary of Items from the 2025 Annual Meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture

Business Risk Management (BRM)

Ministers were updated on the full range of activity by FPT officials related to the implementation of BRM programs under Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, including recent adjustments agreed to at their meeting in July. They also had a forward-looking discussion on examining the entire BRM suite as part of the Next Policy Framework negotiations. Discussions included the consideration of further work on AgriStability allowable expenses, such as those that may benefit smaller farms, and disaster support.

Next Policy Framework

The Next Policy Framework (NPF) is the five-year agreement between FPT governments that will guide future investments and priorities for Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. It will build on the current Sustainable CAP and will outline programs, funding, and policy directions. To support this work, Ministers instructed FPT officials to begin work to develop a Policy Statement for Ministers to review at the next Annual Conference, which will provide direction on the key priorities for the framework.

Internal Trade of Food

Ministers received an update on work underway to support food businesses that wish to trade across Canada. The federal government regulates food that crosses provincial, territorial, or international borders. The Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) set consistent rules for businesses who prepare food for trade across Canada or internationally, as well as for those who import food. Provinces and territories regulate food and food safety within their own borders, including intra-provincial and territorial supply management systems and quotas resulting from federal-provincial-territorial agreements. Ministers agreed that the federal, provincial and territorial governments must continue to work closely with industry to uphold food safety while reducing trade barriers and improving the movement of food products across Canada without putting our access to export markets at risk.

Animal Disease Preparedness and Response

FPT governments, industry and sector partners continue to work collaboratively to advance preparedness measures to safeguard against animal and plant threats. This work continues through integrated prevention, surveillance, and response activities on avian influenza, African swine fever, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, Bovine Tuberculosis, and aquatic diseases, among others.

