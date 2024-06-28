Federal, provincial, and municipal governments partner on active transportation in Wolfville

WOLFVILLE, NS, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Wolfville will gain more than 10 km of multi-use pathways after a combined investment of more than $3.3 million from the federal and provincial governments and the town of Wolfville.

This was announced today by MP Kody Blois, Minister John Lohr, and Mayor Wendy Donovan.

Funding will be used to develop a core active transportation network throughout the town of Wolfville. The network will include protected bike lanes, multi-use pathways, improved crossings, and connecting sidewalk segments. The active transportation network will be designed for people of all ages and abilities. Once the project is complete, residents will be able to roll or stroll on safe, connected routes that will lead to key destinations in town and link to the provincial Blue Route cycling network. This new infrastructure will give Wolfville residents more ways to get around the community, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce traffic congestion in the town.

"Today's announcement is wonderful news for the community of Wolfville. Residents will benefit greatly from these multi-use pathways — suitable for all ages and abilities — that will take them to various destinations in town and give them a direct connection to the Blue Route cycling network. The expansion of active transportation networks in Canadian communities is an important way in which we are working to support long-term, sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in clean, active transportation help keep all Nova Scotians moving and healthy. This project in Wolfville will advance our goal to complete core active transportation networks that are accessible for all ages and all abilities in 65% of the province's communities by 2030."

The Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings North on behalf of The Honourable Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables



"The Town of Wolfville is committed to managed and responsive growth. We know the challenges growth can bring to resident and visitor quality of life and travel related climate impacts. And so, we are immensely appreciative of this opportunity to create modern, responsive active transportation opportunities that will enable everyone — whether rolling or strolling in our growing community — to do so in a safe, healthy and enjoyable way."

Her Worship Wendy Donovan, Mayor of Wolfville

The federal government is investing $1,337,363 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $1,114,358 and the town of Wolfville is contributing $891,687 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the town of is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $327 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $431 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

